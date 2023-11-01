Iran’s FM threatens Israel in Turkey, after Doha meeting

If the fighting in Gaza continues, the “resistance” will conduct another “surprise act,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Wednesday.

He made the threat to Israel during a visit to Turkey, which followed meetings he had with Hamas leaders in Qatar.

If he is to be taken seriously, it could indicate that Iran is pulling together its proxy groups – Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and militias in Iraq and Syria – to escalate the threats against Israel.

Since the Hamas massacre that left 1,400 Israelis dead within hours, Ankara increased its anti-Israel rhetoric, refusing to condemn Hamas terrorism. Amir-Abdollahian’s visit may be a nod toward bringing Turkey into the fold together with the proxy groups.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a joint press conference with Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib (not pictured) in Beirut, Lebanon October 13, 2023.

Iranian-backed militias in Syria targeted the US in Tanf on Wednesday, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen, a satellite news channel that is pro-Iranian, reported. Iran-backed militias have carried out more than 25 attacks on US forces since the October 7 terrorist attack.

This is all part of Iran's full-court press in the region to unite its forces against Israel and the US. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei bashed the US in a speech, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Iranian regional approach to the war is continuing to raise tensions. Media in the UAE slammed the Houthis on Wednesday. The Houthis are also a threat to Saudi Arabia, and they carried out two attacks targeting Israel on October 31, in addition to two others on October 18 and October 27.

Comments taken as clear threat to Israel, US

Amir-Abdollahian’s shuttle diplomacy around the region is designed to coordinate with Hamas in Qatar, with the Qatari leadership in Doha, and with Ankara.

“The meeting followed separate talks that Abdollahian had with the Emir and the Prime Minister of Qatar on Tuesday,” reported Iran International, a Persian-language news channel based in London. “It was the second official meeting between Iran and Hamas since the group, designated as a terrorist group by the US and several other countries, declared war against Israel.”

Amir-Abdollahian’s trip to Turkey was well covered in Turkish media as well, and his comments threatening Israel were noted.

“In a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, [Amir-Abdollahian] said that Israel, US and supporters of war crimes will be responsible if the situation gets out of control as long as war is not prevented,” Turkey’s Daily Sabah reported.

The statement was a clear threat to the US and Israel that is appearing to be more coordinated among their enemies.