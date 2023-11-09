Israel demands action after journalists reportedly joined Hamas massacre

The media watchdog HonestReporting published an investigative report on Wednesday showing that journalists from leading news outlets, including the New York Times, AP, Reuters and CNN, joined Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip on October 7 to document the horrific events with their cameras.

The organization, which works to expose anti-Israel bias in the foreign press, raised weighty ethical questions in the investigation regarding the presence of those photographers alongside Hamas terrorists.

Among other things, it begs the question of whether the photographers were aware in advance of the intent to carry out the massacre and how they arrived on the scene so quickly. Did Hamas allow them to be there? Did these news reporters have approval to enter Israel alongside the terrorists? Did the photographers inform their editors that they were accompanying the terrorists as they carried out the attacks against the Israelis?

CNN freelance journalist broadcasted images of Hamas infiltration

According to the investigation, the photographers documented up close the kidnapping of civilians and soldiers, an attack on a tank, and the lynching of an IDF soldier. In addition, a CNN freelance journalist broadcasted images of the burning tank and accompanied the terrorists into Gaza. The CNN logo stands outside the venue of the second Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates debate, in the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan, US, July 30, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

AP responded: "AP had no advance knowledge of the October 7 attack," said spokesperson Nicole Meyer. "AP's role is to capture news and images from events happening worldwide, at any point, even if they are terrible and involve victims.

"AP uses photos from freelancers from all over, including Gaza."

Jerusalem Press Club raise issue of 'complicity' in Hamas's crimes

The Jerusalem Press Club stated, "If indeed representatives of news agencies and significant networks were aware in advance of the expected massacre, it raises initial concerns about complicity in a crime or failure to prevent the murder. Advertisement

"The investigation raises difficult ethical questions, not only about the behavior of those on the ground but also of the network and news agency executives," the statement continued. "The question is whether they knew about Hamas's intent and still gave it their tacit approval.

"We urge them to conduct a thorough investigation to examine what they knew before the massacre and whether a different course of action on their part could have saved the lives of many innocent people. We demand that they publish their findings as soon as possible, just as they disseminated the reports and horrific images."

The National Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Prime Minister's Office stated that it "views with utmost gravity that photojournalists working with international media joined in covering the brutal acts of murder perpetrated by Hamas terrorists on October 7th in the communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip."

"These journalists were accomplices in crimes against humanity; their actions were contrary to professional ethics. Overnight the GPO issued an urgent letter to the bureau chiefs of the media organizations that employed these photographers and sought clarifications on the matter. The National Public Diplomacy Directorate demands that immediate action be taken."

Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karhi contacted CNN, Reuters, the New York Times and the AP on Thursday in light of the report, saying "The gravity of the situation demands a swift and thorough response. It is now a time for individuals, journalists, institutions, unions, and organizations around the world to make a clear choice. We must decide whether we stand on the side of life and good or on the side of depraved terrorism, inhumanity, and evil."