IDF, Shin Bet nab 19 wanted terrorists in West Bank

The IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police arrested 19 wanted terrorists, including nine members of the Hamas organization, in Judea and Samaria, they reported Saturday afternoon.

During overnight arrests in Beit Fajjar in Gush Etzion, security forces nabbed three unlicensed firearms. In a town in the Menashe Regional Council, a hunting weapon was seized. Gunfire was directed at Israeli forces during the operation. They responded and neutralized the attackers.

In arrests in Beit Ummar in Judea, an M16 rifle, a Carlo submachine gun, and a handgun were confiscated. In the town of Anata and the cities of Yata and Qalqilya, forces also seized weapons and other military equipment.

While in Qalqilya, Palestinians threw stones, explosives, and Molotov cocktails at forces, who responded with gunfire, resulting in injuries.

IDF has arrested 1,560 terrorists in the West Bank since October 7

So far, since the beginning of the conflict, approximately 1,560 wanted individuals have been arrested in various locations in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, including 940 who were affiliated with Hamas.

In addition to fighting in the West Bank, the IDF continues to battle and kill terrorists in Gaza and fight against Hezbollah on Israel's northern front.