8 Palestinian terrorists were killed in armed clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin on Thursday, with the IDF conducting multiple drone strikes in the city amid the clashes, according to Palestinian reports.

One of the drone strikes targeted a building in the West Bank city, according to the reports.

During the clashes in Jenin, the IDF reportedly dropped leaflets reading "the IDF remains here and will return again and again until terrorism is completely eradicated. Stay away from terrorism, live in peace."

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF entered the Jenin refugee camp, clashing with Palestinian terrorists. Palestinians wait in front of a hospital during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the West Bank November 9,2023. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS)

During the operations in Jenin on Thursday morning, IDF engineering forces uncovered and destroyed dozens of IEDs and the IDF conducted a drone strike on armed terrorists who were targeting Israeli forces.

Over 1,430 suspects arrested in West Bank since start of war

Since the beginning of the war, over 1,430 suspects have been arrested in the West Bank, over 900 of whom were affiliated with Hamas.