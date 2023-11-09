Shooting attack reported in West Bank, two wounded

A shooting attack occurred at the Itamar and Gigit intersection in the northern portion of the West Bank, Israeli media reported shortly after midnight on Thursday.

The MDA noted that two people were were wounded in the attack.

Reportedly, one of the wounded sustained an injury to the chest and the other was wounded in the shoulder. A toddler in the car was not harmed.

According to the MDA spokesperson, at 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the emergency service received a report of a vehicle that was shot at. The vehicle had three occupants, a man, woman, and a baby.

Young man in critical condition

"MDA Paramedics and EMTs are providing medical treatment to a 21-year-old male in serious condition, a 23-year-old female in moderate condition and fully conscious and an uninjured baby. A helicopter is en-route," the spokesperson said.

Despite the shooting, the MDA said that the vehicle continued until reaching the entrance to the Israeli settlement of Gitit. Subsequently, MDA paramedics quickly arrived and began providing medical treatment.

Later, Israeli media reported that authorities were pursuing suspects of the shooting who had reportedly fled to the Nablus area.