WATCH: Israeli Navy's elite underwater unit operates in Gazan waters

The Israeli Navy's underwater task force YALTAM found dozens of weapons and other combat equipment in a scan of the Gaza Strip's shores, the IDF said on Monday.

The YALTAM unit recovered explosive belts, other improvised explosive devices, and ammunition.

According to the IDF, these were likely used by Hamas terrorists who were killed by Israeli forces while attempting to infiltrate southern Israel through the Mediterranean Sea on October 7.

The maritime infiltration resulted in gunfights in Israeli beaches across the Gaza border area, including one shootout in which 10 Hamas terrorists were killed on Zikim beach.

The underwater unit worked to defuse any devices which were suspected to contain explosive material.

IDF finds RPG warhead, safely detonates it on Gaza beach

In footage shared by Israeli naval forces, an officer is heard detailing the unit's findings.

IDF soldiers are seen carrying out underwater maritime operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (Video credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

In the video, officers are also shown taking a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) warhead out of the water before safely detonating it on a Gazan beach.