Civics teacher arrested, remand extended for supporting Hamas

Three weeks after allegations of incitement were made against Dr. Meir Baruchin, a civics teacher from Jerusalem, the Jerusalem District Police arrested him and have now extended his remand.

The Ministry of Education confirmed that they had filed a complaint leading to his arrest, following an investigation prompted by an article about him that was published in Maariv.

Baruchin, who faced criticism from his students for allegedly inciting resistance and preaching against the IDF, posted new statements on Facebook. In his posts, he accused IDF soldiers of raping Palestinian women since the establishment of the state, even though it was a time of war.

He also allegedly justified the rape of Israeli women by Hamas terrorists. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Baruchin: Suspension, termination, arrest

The town of Petah Tikva, where Baruchin was employed, initiated a hearing to terminate his position within the municipal education system due to his statements against the IDF and security forces.

The police received a complaint from the Ministry of Education and Petah Tikva Municipality, leading to Baruchin's suspension and subsequent arrest.

The police investigation focused on the teacher's support and identification with Hamas, as well as his false accusations against IDF soldiers.

The suspect, a resident of Jerusalem, was arrested and his detention was extended by the court. Criminal proceedings were also initiated against him following the termination of his teaching position.

In previous publications, Baruchin had referred to IDF pilots as child killers and justified terrorism. He had also made statements against the State of Israel that aided terrorism and gave it legitimacy.

The teachers at his former school are urging the Ministry of Education to revoke his teaching license.