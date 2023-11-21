Iran, Arabic media focus on ceasefire talks

Iran’s pro-regime Tasnim News media on Tuesday discussed the possibility of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC Hossein Salami said that “the Zionists are waiting for a ceasefire because they are in a crisis, but the Americans do not allow it.

The anxiety among the Zionists is more deadly than what you see in Gaza, and the people of Gaza are at peace and are not afraid of anything.” He said that the US role in the Middle East today is in free fall and pointed to US support for Israel as a wedge issue. Iran clearly wants to exploit this amid talk of a ceasefire and hostages being released.

Both Iranian media and also media in the Gulf focused on today’s BRICS summit in reference to the ceasefire. Neither provided many details of the discussions about the ceasefire. Instead, Al-Ain media in the Gulf focused on Saudi Arabia’s calls for a Palestinian state. Arab News reported that “Saudi Arabia demands the start of a serious and comprehensive peace process to establish a Palestinian state along the borders of 1967, the Kingdom’s crown prince said on Tuesday.”

Furthermore “the crown prince added that the Kingdom rejected the enforced displacement of Palestinians and called on all countries to stop exporting arms to Israel.” In the final statement of the emergency virtual summit of BRICS hosted in Johannesburg, the BRICS group called for “an immediate and permanent humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities” in Gaza.

Reuters noted that “Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Tuesday for a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and said regional states and members of the BRICS group of countries could be involved in efforts to reach such a settlement.”

SAUDI CROWN Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) receives UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Jeddah, last summer. Categorizing the UAE as a loser may not be entirely accurate, says the writer. (credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/REUTERS)

The National in the UAE noted that UAE “President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war.” He was also speaking at the BRICS meeting. "At a virtual BRICS summit discussing the situation in the Gaza Strip, the UAE reiterated its call for the protection of civilian lives, unrestricted humanitarian access, and an immediate ceasefire," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The international community has a great responsibility to pursue all efforts aimed at ending the conflict and achieving a fair and lasting peace,” he said.

Iranian president condemns US for supporting Israel in Gaza

Iran’s leader also bashed Israel on Tuesday. He made no reference to the hostages, but demanded that countries seek to end Israel’s operations in Gaza. He also bashed the US for backing Israel. “America and the western countries that oppose the ceasefire in Gaza no longer have credibility with the people of the world,” said Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi. “Today, the BRICS member states have a historical responsibility to prove that human values ​​cannot be sacrificed for political interests. Based on this, I would like to emphasize these suggestions to stop the crime and help the people of Gaza.” Advertisement

The Houthi-linked media Al-Masirah ignored the ceasefire discussions. Instead it mentioned Hezbollah support for the Houthis hijacking a ship this week. Al-Mayadeen media, which is pro-Iran, also did not mention the ceasefire. It focused instead on claims that Israel had carried out an airstrike in Lebanon, harming its journalists.

The Kingdom of Jordan’s Al-Ghad media noted that Jordan is supporting a field hospital in Gaza. It said Jordan had been unable to carry out a third airdrop for the field hospital. The same Jordanian media quoted Israeli media and claims Hamas has dictated the terms of the ceasefire deal. Al-Jarida in Kuwait focused on Egypt and Saudi Arabia comments and the BRICS meeting. It noted that Saudi Arabia had called for an end of arms exports to Israel. It quoted Egypt’s leadership as saying they rejected any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

Iran’s pro-regime Fars News also said that Israel was a threat to regional peace. Overall the context of these articles illustrates that most regional media is not focused on the release of hostages by Hamas. In fact, most of the regional media doesn’t focus on Hamas at all or the crimes of Hamas. Instead they primarily focus on the need for a ceasefire, or on slamming Israeli actions. The increasing work of Arab countries with forums such as BRICS and also discussions with China and Russia, or South Africa, illustrate that they are generally not openly meeting with the US or coordinating with the West.