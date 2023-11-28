WATCH: Released Palestinian prisoner calls for Hamas to fight Israel

A Palestinian prisoner who was released by Israel over the weekend as part of the Israel-Hamas hostage transfer deal was caught on video chanting in support of Hamas and their violence against Israelis.

The freed Palestinian chanted in support of Hamas among a crowd of dozens. “We are the sword of (Al-Qassam Brigades Head) Mohamed Deif,” the freed prisoner, Roda Musa Abdelkader Abu Agamiya, exclaimed.

#Watch: A recently released woman from an Israeli prison immediately calls for further violence, urging Hamas to spill more Jewish blood. She chants "We are the people of Mohamed Deif," the Hamas Commander behind the October 7th massacre. pic.twitter.com/jlIb9nSL9n — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 26, 2023

Deif is the mysterious Hamas military leader who has survived numerous IDF assassination attempts. Not much is known about Deif, who only has two known photographs taken of him – the last of which was shot in the year 2000. Mohammad Deif (credit: ARAB MEDIA)

Palestinian Prisoners to be released

All of the 150 Palestinian prisoners slated to be freed have all been convicted or charged with violent crimes, many of them terrorism-related.

Agamiya, 46, was released after six months in Israeli prison on charges of contact with a hostile organization, illegal stay, violation of a legal provision, state security, assembly or association, and violation of the Law on Entry into Israel.

Other prisoners that Israel will free in relation to the deal include Ragah Abu Kias, who was arrested when he was 16 in 2021 for opening fire on Jewish civilians, and Marah Bechir of east Jerusalem, who was arrested in October 2015 when she was 16 after she stabbed a border policeman. Advertisement

Religious Zionist Party MK Zvi Sukkot filed a police complaint after seeing the video, saying "I filed a complaint with the police against Ruda Abu Ajamiya, one of the prisoners released as part of the kidnapping deal, following the inciting words she uttered after her release.”

משטרת ישראל פתחה בחקירה בעקבות תלונה שהגשתי אתמול כנגד רוד'ה אבו עג'מיה, אחת המחבלות המשוחררות במסגרת עסקת החטופים.מייד עם שחרורה קראה המחבלת לתמוך בחמאס, בטרור ובמוחמד דף - מה שכמובן מהווה עבירת הסתה ותמיכה בארגון טרור. pic.twitter.com/MnaNHwcbdw — צבי סוכות (@tzvisuccot) November 27, 2023

“Whoever incites terrorism must be in prison,” he concluded in his post on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.