Israel, Hezbollah exchange strikes, warplane seen flying over Beirut

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it had launched explosive drones at an Israeli command position on Sunday and Israeli strikes hit south Lebanon, as violence prompted by the war in Gaza rumbled on across the Israeli-Lebanese frontier.

The IDF said "suspicious aerial targets" had crossed from Lebanon and two were intercepted. Two Israeli soldiers were moderately wounded and a number of others were lightly injured from shrapnel and smoke inhalation, it said.

Israeli fighter jets carried out "an extensive series of strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanese territory," it said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in Lebanon.

The exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah, a heavily armed group backed by Iran, have marked their worst hostilities since a 2006 war. The violence has largely been contained to the border area. Aircraft leave vapour trails in the sky above Beirut, Lebanon December 10, 2023 (credit: CYNTHIA KARAM/REUTERS)

Warplanes seen flying over Lebanese capital

Hezbollah said it had used the explosive drones to attack an Israeli command position near Ya'ara in Israel at 10 a.m. local time.

Sirens had sounded in Israel at several locations at the border. In Beirut, residents saw what appeared to be two warplanes streaking across a clear blue sky, leaving vapor trails behind them.