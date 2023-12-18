Iraq heads to provincial elections, first in ten years

Iraq is heading to provincial elections today, the first it has had in ten years. These are the first elections of these kind since the ISIS war broke out in early 2014. That war caused massive displacement of people, genocide, and other atrocities.

When the war was over, further chaos followed. There was an independence referendum in the Kurdistan autonomous region. The Iraqi federal government, backed by Shi’ite militias, then attacked Kurds in Sinjar and Kirkuk. Then Iranian-backed militias began a campaign against US forces in 2019 and 2020.

Today Iraq is trying to put some of its past behind it. However reports warned of voter apathy and potential violence. However, indications show high turnout in some areas and this could be the way forward for some regions, experts have said. In addition, there was already a special early vote for 50,000 displaced people and security forces.

There are around 16 million voters in various areas. There are 7,766 polling centers in Baghdad and the governorates and 38,000 polling stations Al-Ain media said. There are 38 electoral alliances competing and more than 4,000 candidates. Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki shows his inked finger after casting his vote during Iraq's provincial council elections, at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, December 18, 2023. (credit: AHMED SAAD/REUTERS)

Who's running?

The Sadrist movement, led by Muqtada al-Sadr, is the largest Shiite group and one of the most prominent absentees in the provincial council elections after they decided to boycott. In addition the Iraqi supreme court has sought to remove Mohammed Halbousi from parliament, which has made him popular in some Sunni areas of Iraq, where he is from.

Former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki, who is pro-Iran, has groups in the polls as well. There are also local parties that are competing in Anbar province. A number of Kurdish parties such as the Kurdistan Democratic Party are competing.

The elections are important for Iraq and will show whether the country can have a peaceful election and also represent most of its various groups, including Sunni and Shi’ite Arabs, Kurds, Yazidis, Turkmen, Assyrian, and others.