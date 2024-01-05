Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned that his movement "cannot accept" the alleged Israeli assassination of deputy Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri, stressing that remaining silent would cause more harm than "any risks that may come from responding, in a speech on Friday afternoon.

"I tell you with certainty that this will not go without a response or punishment," said Nasrallah, adding that he would not say the phrase "in the appropriate time and place" and that instead the forces on the ground would be the ones to decide the response. Iran and its proxies often say they will respond "in the appropriate time and place" when they intend to push off any response to a specific issue to a later date, if ever.

"We cannot remain silent about a violation of this seriousness because this means that all of Lebanon, the cities, and the figures will become exposed," added Nasrallah. "The magnitude of the harm resulting from remaining silent about this violation is greater than any risks that may come from responding. So the decision is up to the field."

Nasrallah insisted that Hezbollah only began attacking Israel in order to split the IDF's attention and relieve pressure on the factions in Gaza. "The battle taking place in southern Lebanon has stabilized the balance of deterrence," said Nasrallah.

The Hezbollah leader also hinted towards territorial disputes Lebanon has with Israel at several points along the border, including in the Shebaa Farms area where Hezbollah set up tents in Israeli territory earlier this year, saying "We are facing a real opportunity to liberate every inch of our Lebanese land and prevent the enemy from violating our borders and airspace." Smoke rises during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from Hezbollah on the border between Israel and Lebanon. December 18, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Nasrallah referenced the tents as well saying "The tent is a thing of the past. Today there is a real war on the borders."

Nasrallah addresses Israel

The Hezbollah leader addressed Israelis evacuated from northern Israel, saying that if they want to return home they should demand the war in Gaza end. Advertisement

Nasrallah added that he believes the US is scared of the war expanding and has no interest in this happening.

Arouri was killed in a drone strike blamed on Israel on Tuesday evening targeting an office belonging to Hamas in Mushrifiyah in the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital. Azzam al-Aqra and Samir Fendi, two commanders in Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, were killed in the strike as well, along with three other Hamas members.

Israel had not officially taken responsibility for the strike as of Wednesday, although several government officials, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have published social media posts welcoming Arouri's death.

The speech on Friday was officially presented as a memorial for Muhammad Hassan Yaghi, Nasrallah's executive assistant, who recently died after "a long illness."