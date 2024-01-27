Lebanon panics over fake reports claiming Israel plans to 'declare war'

A report was circulated on social media on Saturday by a reporter from the Lebanese Al-Manar network, which is affiliated with the terrorist organization Hezbollah, allegedly quoting Israeli media and according to which the Israeli government will declare war with Lebanon within hours, Maariv reported.

There is no such report by Israeli media, Maariv stated, but the warnings in the Arab media cause great concern in Lebanon.

In the meantime, the head of the Hezbollah faction in the Lebanese parliament, Mohammad Raad, warned Israel against attacking. During a memorial service for one of Hezbollah's terrorists, Raad stated that Lebanon's security is above all else and that Hezbollah is well prepared for war, and if until now Israel has felt only the partial power of the organization, then in an all-out war, "it will taste the extension of its arm."

Rumors start amid escalation of rocket attacks in Israel's north

Earlier, anti-tank missiles resumed fire on Israel's north after rocket sirens were activated in the settlement of Shlomi. A fall was detected in an open area, but no injuries or damage have been reported so far. Alerts were later activated in the settlements Dafna, Gosher, Ajjar, Kibbutz Dan, She'ar Yashuv, and Shnir for fear of a hostile aircraft infiltration.

The renewal of attacks comes after at least four Hezbollah terrorists were killed in IDF strikes in the town of Beit Leaf in southern Lebanon on Friday night. After that, throughout Saturday evening, a large number of rocket sirens were heard in Israel's northern region. The alarms were heard in the settlements of Arab al-Aramshe, Adamit, Zrait and Shumra. Israeli artillery near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, January 15, 2024 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"IDF warplanes attacked two operational infrastructures where the operatives of the terrorist organization Hezbollah were located, which was in the village of Beit Leaf and a military structure in the area of ​​the village of Deir Ams in southern Lebanon," a military spokesperson said in response to the sequence of events.