US Calls for Investigation into Pakistan Election Tampering Claims

The US once again called for a probe into the claims of election tampering during Pakistan's February 8 general elections, asserting that the establishment of a coalition government is an internal matter for Pakistan.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller responded in-depth to queries from reporters on Wednesday about the Pakistani general elections, the potential for a coalition government, and claims of election manipulation.

In reply to a question, Miller stated, “We have asked that the allegations of rigging be looked at thoroughly. We consider this to be a sensible decision. We reiterate our demand because we want a full investigation into them and a resolution."

“This is our approach to the global problem of anomalies, not just in Pakistan," Miller added. "It is evident that the Pakistani general elections were competitive, and we would like to cooperate with the new government that the people of Pakistan have elected." Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks to the members of the media at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan May 18, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MOHSIN RAZA/FILE PHOTO)

Pakistan's elections

Earlier, during a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the reporters, “President Biden is very much aware of the general elections held in Pakistan.”

She also said that the “POTUS is very much aware of millions of Pakistanis who turned out to vote last week, including record numbers of Pakistani women, members of religious and ethnic minority groups, and young voters.”

Jean-Pierre said, "We are proud to stand with like-minded democracies, as we consistently convey, both publicly and privately, to the Pakistani government and across the political spectrum the need to respect the will of the Pakistani people and ensure a transparent election process. It is critical, and it is important."

However, on January 13, the leaders of six political parties decided to create a coalition government following the recent general elections in Pakistan.

During a meeting that was held in Islamabad, these parties unanimously nominated Shahbaz Sharif, the president of the Muslim League-N, as the candidate for the prime ministership.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf announced Umar Ayub, its general secretary, as a contender for the country's prime minister.

Noteworthy is that Khan-backed independent candidates have surprisingly garnered a record number of votes in the elections.

Throughout declaring the results, these independent candidates maintained their advantage over conventional political parties, particularly in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

PTI asserted that it had enough members of parliament to choose its prime minister.

Owing to the postponement of the election results, protests and allegations of election cheating by other political parties, including the PTI, have also surfaced.

Three days after the general elections, the Election Commission announced the results, highlighting a fragmented National Assembly with no party securing a simple majority. Independent candidates, many backed by Imran Khan, emerged with 101 seats, while the Muslim League-N and People’s Party obtained 75 and 54 seats, respectively.

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI has called for a peaceful protest across the country on Saturday against the alleged rigging of the election.

It was declared by PTI interim chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday evening outside the Adiala prison.

Ali Khan told the reporters that after the consultation with Imran Khan, they invited other parties who believed this election had been stolen to join the protest.