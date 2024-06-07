Syrian pilgrims regain ability to make Hajj thanks to improving relations with Saudi Arabia

Thousands of Syrians living in government-controlled regions have already made the pilgrimage to Mecca this year, the country’s top airport official says, exemplifying Saudi Arabia’s ongoing reproachment of President Bashar al-Assad's once-exiled regime.

Under the auspices of the kingdom's Crown Prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, colloquially referred to as MBS, Saudi Arabia has played a leading role in Syria’s gradual reintegration into the regional fold.

Reinstating official relations

Riyadh reinstated official relations last year and reopened the kingdom’s embassy in Damascus only a few months ago. Earlier this year, Assad attended the Arab League’s annual summit for the first time in more than a decade.

SYRIAN PRESIDENT Bashar Assad addresses members of his country’s parliament in Damascus in August. (credit: SANA/REUTERS)

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Assad’s government in 2011.

Saudi Arabia has also supported anti-government armed groups during the conflict, providing thousands of visas to individuals displaced by the regime to make the Hajj.

In practice, Syrians living in government-held areas could still make the journey to Islam’s holiest city, a requirement of all able Muslims to do once in their lifetime, but financial and logistical challenges made it extremely difficult.

Direct flights out of Damascus have since restarted, with Bassem Mansour, the director-general of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, revealing that more than 7,000 Syrians have already traveled to Mecca.