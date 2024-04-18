UAE, Egypt, Bahrain push for peace in the Middle East

The UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain, which all have relations with Israel, have pushed for peace and the reduction of tensions in the region this week in a series of conversations. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi hosted Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Cairo, and they held talks on Wednesday.

In addition, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Salman bin spoke with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, one of several important conversations Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had this week as part of a UAE push for peace in the region.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE “discussed the repercussions of the military escalation in the region, the threat it may pose to the security and stability of the area, and the need to act to prevent the situation from worsening.” This appears to be a reference apparently to the Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel.

In Cairo, Bahrain and Egypt discussed the desire for calm in Gaza and putting an end to “ongoing regional tension.” The two sides “agreed on the urgent need to exert and encourage immediate and intensive efforts toward de-escalation, both in the Palestinian territories and at the regional level," the Egyptian president told a joint press conference.

Calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The Egyptian leader urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. He also said there should be a flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. He also discussed the need for a two-state solution. “The Bahraini king said that he agreed with the Egyptian president on the necessity of implementing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and maintaining humanitarian aid delivery to the enclave, the need for a political path towards a just and lasting peace in the region, as well as the acceptance of Palestine as a full member of the UN,” Xinhua news agency in China noted. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visits the memorial and performance grounds after his swearing-in ceremony for his third term in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) in the east of Cairo, Egypt April 2, 2024. (credit: THE EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

They also discussed an upcoming Arab Summit in Bahrain that will take place in May. Sisi said, "I agreed with the King of Bahrain on the need to stop the escalation in the Palestinian territories and at the regional level,” Al-Ain media reported. “I discussed with the Egyptian President the need for a political path towards a just and lasting peace in the region based on the two-state solution and acceptance of Palestine’s membership in the United Nations,” the King of Bahrain said. Bahrain’s king also praised Egypt’s historic role in the region.

He noted that Egypt’s role in peacemaking goes back to the era of Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II and the peace treaty with the Hittite empire, a treaty known as the Treaty of Kadesh, which occurred back in 1258 BC.

At the same time, the UAE has made efforts to reduce escalation in the region, Al-Ain media in the UAE noted. This is important because the UAE and Bahrain are both part of the Abraham Accords.

Since October 7, it appears that Iran and Qatar have often tried to take the spotlight in the region, and the roles of Doha, Tehran, and Ankara have not reduced escalation. For instance, the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is supposed to travel to Turkey this week. Ankara is one of the foremost anti-Israel countries in the region and a key backer of Hamas.

Taking a peace role

By contrast, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt have played a positive role in peace and stability. The Al-Ain report says the UAE is now seeking to reduce escalation in the region. The report notes that the kind of cold war between Israel and Iran could turn “hot” after the Iranian attack on Israel. The UAE leader spoke to a number of Arab leaders this week, the report notes.

In the call with Riyadh, they discussed the need for self-restraint to spare the region from war. They called for a ceasefire in Gaza and to ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. They also discussed the need for a two-state solution. This is a message discipline that dovetails with the Bahrain-Egypt talks. According to the Al-Ain report, the UAE leader also spoke with the King of Bahrain, the King of Jordan, and the Emir of Qatar.

“Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with the three leaders the developments taking place in the Middle East region, most notably the developments of the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the strengthening of the response to it... in addition to intensifying the efforts made for ceasefire in the Strip, provide full protection for civilians, and ensure the delivery of adequate humanitarian aid. In various possible ways, in a sustainable and unhindered manner,” the report from Al-Ain noted. They discussed coordinating Arab state efforts in this regard.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates, tweeted about the recent UAE initiative, noting that the phone calls “focus on the need to give priority to wisdom and embrace diplomacy to stop the escalation taking place in the region.”

The UAE reaction to the airstrike in Damascus

The UAE has condemned the airstrike in Damascus in early April that was part of the escalation. Iran blamed Israel for an airstrike near its consulate. Iran then launched 350 drones and missiles at Israel on April 13-14.

“Following the Iranian attack, the UAE expressed grave concern about the developments that the region witnessed during the past days and called for stopping the escalation and not taking steps to exacerbate tension in the region,” the report notes. “The UAE has been following the principle of promoting security, peace, and sustainable development throughout the region and the world since its founding on December 2, 1971.” The UAE sees this as wise diplomacy, and it is part of a wider global effort by Abu Dhabi.

The article references the Abraham Accords, noting that “the peace agreement with Israel did not close the way for the UAE to take strong positions in support of Palestine and Al-Aqsa, whenever circumstances required, but rather provided it with a framework that strengthens its demands in this regard as a matter of peace relations with Israel.”

The report also noted the support the UAE has provided to Gaza. The UAE plays a key role in humanitarian aid. It also partnered with World Central Kitchen to provide aid from Cyprus. After the killing of seven WCK humanitarians, the aid corridor was paused. It is expected that there will be new progress on this issue in the future.

For instance, the IDF said on April 17, “For the first time since the approval of the opening of the Ashdod Port: Humanitarian aid enters the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom crossing.

In accordance with the government directive, and coordinated by the IDF and COGAT, eight World Food Program (WFP) trucks of flour entered the Gaza Strip from the Ashdod Port today (Wednesday).” The use of Ashdod and the new opening of a crossing in north Gaza would appear to meet some of the requests that have been heard from Egypt, the UAE, and Bahrain.