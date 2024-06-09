Gulf Cooperation Council meets in Doha, discuss Houthi attacks

The Gulf Cooperation Council held a meeting focusing on Yemen in Qatar on Sunday. The Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah was among the ministers who attended.

The meeting was chaired by Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Talks focus on Houthi attacks

The discussions focused on the Houthis attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

“The GCC reiterated its support for all initiatives aimed at achieving a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, based on three key references: the GCC Initiative and its implementing mechanism, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference, and UN Security Council Resolution 2216,” Al-Arabiya noted.

The ministers who attended also discussed the importance of the Gulf’s ties to Turkey. Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 20, 2024. (credit: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS)

According to Al-Arabiya, the ministers “also addressed the latest regional and international developments, notably the conflict in Gaza and Rafah city. They underscored the need for an immediate ceasefire and ensuring the security of relief corridors to deliver humanitarian aid.”

Reports at Al-Ain media also highlighted the importance of the meeting.

According to this report, there were talks “related to joint Gulf action, and topics related to dialogues and strategic relations between GCC countries and global countries and blocs, as well as regional and international developments taking place in the region.”

There was a great deal of focus placed on ties with Turkey.

At the same time, the UAE continues to highlight its role in supporting a hospital that is helping people from Gaza. The UAE is maintaining a floating hospital in Al-Arish.

“The 100-bed facility was docked in Al-Arish last February as part of the UAE’s humanitarian campaign — known as Gallant Knight 3 — to provide a vital lifeline to the people of Gaza,” Arab News noted. The hospital provides critical care and complex surgeries for people from Gaza.

“The Emirati Floating Hospital in the Egyptian city of Al-Arish continues to provide its therapeutic, surgical and humanitarian services to our fellow Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip,” Al-Ain noted.

Taken together, the UAE’s role in helping Gazans and the Gulf Cooperation Council meetings illustrate how the Gulf countries continue to play a key role in the region amid crises in various countries.

The Gaza war, for instance, has kept Israel from pursuing new diplomatic initiatives in the region.

Meanwhile, many of these countries are moving forward with new ties, such as Turkey. Ankara is hostile to Israel. Qatar hosts Hamas.

These realities mean that Israel may have an uphill struggle when and if the war in Gaza ends, trying to get back on track with some of the countries in the region.