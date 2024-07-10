Holy intentions: Nasrallah draws on Shi’ite history to emphasize commitment to attacks

Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed on Tuesday to continue its attacks. This came on an auspicious day because Hezbollah also published drone footage of northern Israel showing various Israeli sites such as military bases that Hezbollah has said it will target. In addition Hezbollah rocket fire killed two people on July 9.

Hassan Nasrallah pledged support for the “oppressed Palestinians in the Gaza Strip until the goals of people and their fighters are accomplished,” Iran’s IRNA state news reported on July 9. The speech was also published at the Al-Ahed website in Lebanon. Nasrallah was speaking to commemorate the Islamic month of Muharram.

He “emphasized that the Lebanese resistance, which started its activities in support of Palestine on October 8 following the Al-Aqsa Storm operation and the launch of Israeli genocidal war will go ahead until goals are achieved on all fronts,” IRNA noted. “We are looking forward to it and there will be no turning back”, Nasrallah said.

Hezbollah is part of the larger Iranian axis of groups that Tehran mobilized to attack Israel after the Hamas attack on October 7. It has launched around 6,000 rockets, missiles and drones at Israel in nine months of war. Hezbollah has said it is backing Hamas and it will continue the attacks so long as the war in Gaza continues.

Meanwhile Israel’s Defense Minister recently visited Mount Hermon in northern Israel and said “these are critical days in terms of exercising our power against an enemy [Hezbollah] that only responds to force. Even if we reach an agreement in the southern arena, we will continue fighting here, until we bring Hezbollah to reach an agreement and ensure the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes.”

Holy intentions

Nasrallah said on July 9 that “we are the children, followers and students of Karbala, and we consider death nothing but happiness and life with oppressors, invaders and murderers nothing but misery.” Karbala is a reference the city of Karbala and the location of the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD where the grandson of the Islamic Prophet was killed in battle.

It is a holy city for Shi’ites and has a shrine for Hussain, who was killed in the battle. Nasrallah is channeling this Shi’ite history into his speech to explain Hezbollah’s willingness to take more losses fighting Israel. It has already lost around 400 fighters, including half its brigade and division commanders. Key commanders of the Aziz and Nasr sectors south of the Litani river have been eliminated. However, Hezbollah is illustrating that its capabilities remain mostly intact and it will continue its attacks.