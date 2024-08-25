Hezbollah chief says Sunday attack went as planned, further strikes possible

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday that his group would assess the impact of its rocket and drone attack on Israeli military targets earlier in the day before determining whether it would carry out further attacks to avenge a slain commander.

The leader of the Iran-backed armed group said in a televised address that the group had been able to carry out its attack "as planned," denying statements by the Israeli military that its pre-emptive strikes had stopped a wider attack.

Hezbollah had no plans to fire at targets in Tel Aviv, including Ben Gurion Airport and the Israeli Defense Ministry, Nasrallah said in his speech.

“We targeted a military intelligence base 110 km into Israeli territory, 1.5km away from Tel Aviv,” Nasrallah said. “We wanted to target military sites close to Tel Aviv.”

The Hezbollah chief said that the terrorist group decided not to respond to the killing of Fuad Shukr by targeting civilian areas or Israeli infrastructure. “We decided to target military intelligence base where Israeli surveillance unit operates,” he stated. A view of a damaged residential building, after Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones towards Israel in what the Iranian-backed movement said was a response to the assassination of a senior commander in Beirut last month, in Acre, northern Israel August 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

He further stated that none of Hezbollah's precision or strategic missiles were damaged in Israeli strikes and that while the group did not intend to use precision or strategic missiles in Sunday's attack, the group may use them in the future.

The Litani river

Nasrallah also stated in his address that the terror organization "launched drones from both south of Litani river, and north of Litani river."

This directly violates UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which established a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River, which was agreed to by both Hezbollah and Israel in 2006 following the Lebanon War.