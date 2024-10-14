Israel at war: IDF, air force, eliminate dozens of terrorists in Lebanon, Gaza

Through close-quarters combat engagement, along with Israel Air Force strikes, IDF troops have eliminated dozens of Hezbollah terrorists during operational activity in Lebanon, the military reported on Monday.

According to the IDF, the activities were part of ongoing “limited, localized, targeted raids based on precise intelligence” in southern Lebanon.

Further, the IAF has reportedly struck over 200 Hezbollah targets, including terror infrastructure such as launchers and launch posts.

The IDF noted that the air force also struck Hezbollah ordnance such as anti-tank missiles, RPGs, and various other munitions.

IDF troops continue operation activities in the Gaza Strip

Concurrently, the military reported that the IDF’s operational activity in the Gaza Strip continued as well and that terrorists there were likewise killed via ground encounters and airstrikes. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. October 14, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Troops in Gaza continue to work to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, including tunnels, and locate weapons, the IDF added.

During one encounter in Gaza, the military reported, an IAF strike targets a terror cell that had fired an anti-tank missile at Israeli troops.