IDF strikes Hezbollah command center, raids tunnels in southern Lebanon

The 188th Brigade continued to operate in southern Lebanon under the command of the 36th Division, where soldiers destroyed weapons storage facilities, several tunnel shafts, terror infrastructure, and weapons, the military announced on Friday afternoon.

In recent days, combat engineering troops from the brigade located an underground tunnel route connecting two underground tunnel shafts in the area. The tunnel contained long-term hideout equipment, weapons, and documents used by Hezbollah terrorists.

IDF soldiers, in coordination with the Northern Command's engineering unit, sealed and decommissioned the tunnel shafts, the IDF said.

Additionally, Hezbollah's regional command center, which was used to launch numerous attacks on northern Israeli communities, was destroyed by the IDF in an aerial strike. IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, October 18, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

As a result, four terrorists present in the command center were eliminated, the IDF reported.