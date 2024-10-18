'Around 1,500 Hezbollah terrorists killed,' Halevi tells IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi conducted a situational assessment with commanders from the Golani Brigade in southern Lebanon on Friday, the military reported.

Halevi told commanders, "We estimate that around 1,500 Hezbollah operatives are dead, and the fact that they are surrendering is an important achievement."

"We are very determined to hit Hezbollah as hard as possible and look, we have taken away the entire senior command layer, we have taken away the entire local command layer...it is shrinking."

"An entire chain of command is being wiped out, Hezbollah is hiding dead commanders," Halevi said. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi conducts a situational assessment with Golani Brigade commanders in southern Lebanon, October 18, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF Chief of Staff attended a field tour with soldiers from Golani and the 188th Brigade operating in southern Lebanon, and held an assessment with the Northern Command chief, commander of the 36th Division, and other senior commanders.

Earlier, The IDF announced that it has decided to call up an additional reserve brigade for combat on the northern front, signaling an extension of the war against Hezbollah in the North.

The IDF added that the decision had been made following a situation assessment.

This move "will enable the continuation of combat efforts against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and the achievement of the goals of the war, including the safe return of the residents of northern Israel to their homes," the military further noted.