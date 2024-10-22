Kurdistan regional elections mark a step forward for Iraq’s stability - analysis

The autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq held elections this week. Around 2 million people voted in the elections.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party, which usually gets the most number of votes, emerged with the largest number again. It received around 800,000 votes, making it the largest party in the region.

This is an important step for the region. To understand why, it’s important to know a little history.

The Kurdistan region is in northern Iraq. It consists of several provinces or what are called governorates in Iraq.

These include Erbil, Dohuk, Halabja and Sulimaniyeh. Erbil is where the capital of the region is located. The capital city Erbil, which is also called Hawler in Kurdish, is an important and ancient city. Officials work at a polling station during Iraq's Kurdistan region parliamentary election, in Erbil, Iraq October 20, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

It has a large population, likely around 900,000 and is shaped like a kind of large wheel, with roads that form rings around the center of the city and extend out into the suburbs.

The Kurdish city is diverse, with a large population of Turkmen, as well as Arabs and Christians. with Iran, and the PUK generally has closer ties to Iran.

The KDP, in contrast, generally has closer ties to Turkey. In 2017, in the wake of the ISIS war, the KDP pushed for an independence referendum from Iraq. Around 3.3 million people voted in the referendum, and 92 percent voted for a “yes” vote to be independent from Iraq.

This is because Kurds have been suppressed by Iraq in the past and subjected to genocide under Saddam Hussein's regime.

Things are different in modern-day

Today, things are different. The Kurdistan region is wealthy and stable. It has new roads and two functioning airports.

It was a bulwark against ISIS. It protects minority groups, and many Yazidis and Christians have fled to and sought protection in the region. Yazidis and Christians are also elected to the regional parliament.

Many Yazidis live in Sinjar, which is in Nineveh province. This is also where many Iraqi Christians once lived. However, ISIS committed genocide against Yazidis and also expelled Christians.

Today, some of those minorities have returned home, but the stability of the KRG is important to provide protection and opportunities in the region. In addition, over the years, millions of Arabs from other parts of Iraq have come to the region for touristic and business reasons and also to seek shelter from Iraq’s chaotic government.

Some of the Arabs have returned home after the ISIS war, but the presence of Iranian-backed Shi’ite militias often makes life unsteady in parts of Iraq.

For instance, recently, Iraqis attacked a Saudi media broadcaster because it had critiqued Iranian-backed groups such as Hezbollah as “terrorist groups.” Iran controls powerful militias in Iraq that do things like terrorize media.

Why are the elections so important?

Elections in the Kurdistan region are important because they provide a beacon of democracy for the region. In neighboring Syria the country is still divided.

The area closest to Iraq is run mostly by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. This group is linked to the ruling PYD party in eastern Syria. The Syrian regime controls the rest of Syria, and Turkey illegally occupies a small part of northern Syria.

The US-backed region of Syria is the only place of relative freedom in the country. US forces based in Erbil help support the US operation in Syria against ISIS. The US remains in Syria primarily to fight ISIS. The democracy in the Kurdistan region is not completely unique. The rest of Iraq also has elections. However, in recent years, people in Iraq have suffered not only from the ISIS war but also from Shi’ite militias suppressing protests in 2019.

The Kurdistan region’s democracy is the best version of the democracy that exists in the rest of Iraq. The KDP will now continue to control most of the Kurdistan region. The other parties that ran in the election performed worse. The PUK received about 400,000 votes, half the number of the KDP.

The New Generation Movement, led by businessman Shaswar Abdulwahid, did well in the election, with almost 300,000 votes. This movement also opposed the independence referendum.

Two Kurdish Islamic parties, the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) and Kurdistan Justice Group (Komal), received tens of thousands of votes. A breakaway party from the PUK run by Lahur Talabani did not perform well, and the Gorran movement, which once promised a third way in politics between PUK and KDP, did not perform well either.

It appears Gorran has been replaced in Kurdish politics by the New Generation Movement. Some people in the region clearly have tired of the old style politics of two parties that also their own governorates and also have major influence in the armed forces of the region, called the Peshmerga. Politics in the Kurdistan region is not one of just political parties. It is also a family and tribal affair, with large Kurdish families that have dominated politics for generations, playing a role.

The KDP is led by the Barzani family. Nachirvan Barzani is president of the KRG and Masrour Barzani is the prime minister.

The Talabani family have dominated the PUK for decades. Bafel Talabani is the leader of the party currently. Bafel, Nechirvan and Masrour represent the generation of Kurds born in the late 1960s and early 1970s who took over the mantle of leadership from their parents who led the struggle against the Saddam regime.

Most of these men spent their young years in privation and moving around due to the war, but their adult lives have known relative security and wealth within a successful KRG that emerged in the 1990s and 2000s.

The importance of the outcome

The outcome of the elections in the KRG is important. They were conducted peacefully. Around 1,000 people ran for office. Turnout was around 72 percent. In general, turnout was lower in Halabja and Sulimaniyah.

This reflects the relative dissatisfaction and division that has affected the PUK in recent years. Halabja has only a few seats in the KRG’s local legislature and is not as important as the other governorates.

However, it is important in history because it was the site of one of the genocidal attacks using poison gas during the Saddam era. Halabja has generally been more religious and conservative than other parts of the KRG. Five seats of the 100-seat legislature are reserved for minorities. Ano Jawhar Abdoka, KRG minister of transport and communications, who is a Christian, suggested that in the next election that the minority Christian reserved seats be only elected within the Christian community.

In an article at Rudaw, he noted that this will prevent others interfering within the community’s choices for its own leaders.

According to reports one Yazidi woman, Wushyan Khudeda, was elected during the elections, winning a seat as part of the KDP’s list.