WATCH: IDF strikes key terror targets in continued Gaza, Lebanon operations

Over the past 24 hours, the IDF conducted multiple operations in both the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, targeting terrorist positions and infrastructure, the military reported on Sunday.

The IDF’s 162nd Division continued its operations in the Jabalya area, where soldiers engaged and neutralized several Hamas terrorists and dismantled key structures that were used for weapons storage.

In Beit Lahiya, the Kfir Brigade combat teams remained active, coordinating air and ground units to engage identified targets. IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon, November 10, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Nahal Brigade continued operations in Rafah, where teams located weapons, engaged in combat with terrorists, and dismantled infrastructure. In one incident, troops identified movement toward their position using a drone, enabling a swift response.

Striking Hezbollah in Lebanon

Additionally, Israeli Air Force fighter jets under Northern Command targeted Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. Additional airstrikes were conducted against sites across Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, which the IDF identified as weapons depots and launch sites.