Hamas brutally tortures Gazans, IDF footage reveals

The IDF published over 45 minutes of footage depicting Hamas terrorists torturing Gazan civilians on Sunday.

During ground operations in the Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) forces uncovered videos showing severe abuses perpetrated by the Hamas terrorist organization against the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.

The materials reveal Hamas’s brutal methods of interrogating civilians, violating human rights, and systematically oppressing residents suspected of opposing the organization’s rule.

A Hamas terrorist tortures a Gazan civilian. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT, screenshot)

Instilling fear in the local population

The videos, controlled by Hamas’s security apparatus, document activities at Outpost 17 in the Gaza Strip, where interrogations of civilians suspected of opposing Hamas are conducted.

These materials expose the methods used by the Hamas terrorist organization to govern the Gaza Strip, instill fear, harm vulnerable civilians, and suppress freedom of expression.

IDF and ISA forces are continuing their activities in the Gaza Strip to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

The footage is understood to be from the years 2018-2020, and was uncovered in the Gaza Strip during operations