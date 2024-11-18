IDF must be free to foil arms smuggling at Lebanese-Syrian border - Netanyahu

Any ceasefire deal must provide the IDF with wide powers to target Hezbollah and its arms smuggling, including at the Syrian-Lebanese border, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset on Monday. “We are talking about possible negotiations for an agreement,” Netanyahu said, as US special envoy Amos Hochstein was expected to visit the region, possibly as early as Tuesday. The US had yet to confirm his arrival. The United States is holding talks with Lebanon about a possible ceasefire arrangement that would end the year-long IDF-Hezbollah war, which has occurred concurrently with the Gaza war. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington, “We are committed to trying to get these negotiations over the finish line.” The US has shared ceasefire proposals with Israel and Lebanon, and “both sides have reacted” and “there has been exchange of different ideas,” Miller said.

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset, November 18, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed said on Monday that Beirut had submitted a written response to a US ceasefire proposal.

IDF to continue targeting Hezbollah during negotiations