Cigarettes for $1,000: regulated aid in Gaza leads to rise in looters, smugglers

A report from The Washington Post highlights the growing strength of smuggling gangs in Gaza, which have capitalized on restrictions on the entry of goods. These groups now control the flow of multiple products, including tobacco. Cigarettes, in particular, have become a form of currency, reportedly selling for up to $1,000 per pack.

Last week, the Kissufim border crossing reopened for the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, alleviating some of the immense strain on residents who had endured severe shortages during October, when minimal aid was allowed in. This reopening also averted an American threat to impose an arms embargo.

Regulated aid

However, conditions in Gaza have drastically changed since the war began. The blockade and tightly regulated aid have led to the resurgence of the smuggling industry. Tobacco products, now more expensive than ever and in greater demand, have become a critical commodity.

Control over these goods has given immense power to those handling them, allowing them to operate largely without interference from IDF in designated closed areas, according to the Washington Post.

The United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Gaza described cigarette smuggling as a "real cancer."

Georgios Petropoulos, head of the Gaza sub-office of the UN Co-ordinator for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated, “Recently, we’ve found cigarettes hidden inside cans and other food products. This suggests the smuggling process starts during packaging, likely in Egypt.”

UN reports from the end of the week revealed that aid trucks entering Gaza are frequently looted upon crossing the Kerem Shalom border from Israel. Of the 109 trucks that passed through last Saturday, 98 were hijacked. Drivers were forcibly removed, detained for hours, and in some cases severely beaten. Gangs of masked gunmen reportedly fired on the convoys and used grenades during these attacks.

According to reports, these gangs are not affiliated with Hamas but are instead local smuggling groups that have grown significantly since the war began. Their rise is attributed to the collapse of Hamas’ civilian infrastructure, including its policing mechanisms.

UN data cited by The Washington Post indicates that armed gangs operate with impunity even in areas under IDF control. Some reports allege that these groups have established "control headquarters" in zones cleared of civilians and declared closed military areas by the IDF.

The stealing of humanitarian aid has become widespread in Gaza. These gangs, often linked to local crime families, are stealing not just food but other essential goods arriving through Israeli crossings. Gaza residents stress that these armed looters are unaffiliated with Hamas. Historically, these crime families were targets of Hamas police and intelligence efforts.

Israeli authorities have denied these allegations, stating that the IDF is implementing "targeted preventive measures against the looters and is consistently working to facilitate the transfer of aid to civilians." An anonymous Israeli official told The Washington Post that Israel is aware that “some looters have ties to Hamas, and some do not.”