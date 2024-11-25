WATCH: IAF eliminates Hamas Jabalya Battalion leader Ahmad Abu Hussein, Oct. 7 terrorists

The Israel Air Force, under the direction of IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) intelligence, eliminated the terrorist Ahmad Abd el-Halim Abu Hussein, who was responsible for rocket fire in Hamas's Western Jabalya Battalion, and another terrorist who took part in the October 7 massacre, the military said on Monday.

Abu Hussein was reportedly responsible for several rocket and mortar fire attacks against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers.

In the same strike, which took place over the weekend, multiple other Hamas terrorists were eliminated, including the terrorist Muhammad Abd al-Rahman Muhammad Zakout, who infiltrated Israeli territory and participated in the October 7 massacre, the IDF stated.

Additionally, while operating in southern Lebanon, IDF soldiers located large quantities of weaponry and dismantled numerous armed rocket launchers aimed at Israeli communities in the Galilee area, the military noted. IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, November 25, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Over the course of Sunday and Monday, the IAF struck dozens of Hezbollah terrorist targets in both southern and central Lebanon, including command centers, weapons storage facilities, and Hezbollah launchers that fired rockets toward the Haifa Bay and central Israel areas on Sunday.