'Protecting residents of the Golan': IDF locates weapons and ammunition in Syria's buffer zone

Israeli combat engineering troops, paratroopers, and the Egoz Unit, under the command of the IDF's 474th Brigade, located weapons and ammunition while operating in the buffer zone in southwest Syria, the military announced Friday.

Among the weapons, the IDF found anti-tank missiles, vests, and other military equipment.

The weapons discovery was made as Israeli forces were deployed at control points within the buffer zone and strengthening security in that region and ensure the safety of the civilians living in the Golan Heights, the IDF added.

"We have no interest in anything currently happening in Syria - except for carrying out the mission of protecting the residents of the Golan," stated IDF Col. Bani Qata.

IDF may have to remain in the area throughout the season

Hours before the IDF statement, Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered Israeli soldiers to prepare to remain on Mount Hermon throughout the winter, which overlooks the Syrian capital of Damascus. IDF operates in the buffer zone between Israel and Syria on December 13, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Due to what is happening in Syria - there is enormous security importance to our holding on to the peak of Mount Hermon," he said.

Reuters contributed to this report.