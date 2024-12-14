As evil as Assad: IDF recovers footage of brutal Hamas torture, abuse from Gaza prison

New footage revealed by the IDF shows Hamas torturing Palestinian prisoners in its detention facilities in the Gaza Strip, the military announced on Saturday evening.

The surveillance footage is dated to 2023, and it captured Hamas's Al-Katiba Prison in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City, Adraee said.

The videos were discovered by security forces, including the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and show Hamas prison guards torturing prisoners and detaining them in harsh conditions.

The footage also identifies two Hamas terrorists beating a prisoner and throwing him down the stairs. The two terrorists were identified as Mohammed Mohammed Shaaban Shubaki and Mahmoud Saber Mahmoud Abd Al-Al. Both are members of Hamas's internal security agency, which is responsible for detaining and imprisoning Gaza residents, the military said.

IDF Arabic Spokesperson said, "Hamas tries to distance itself from the Assad regime and the horrors of its prisons currently being exposed, the recently released videos, along with past revelations of torture during Hamas interrogations, leave no room for doubt—Hamas is no less brutal." Hamas flag painted on a cracked wall. (credit: zmotions/Shutterstock)

Cruel and unjust treatment at Al-Katiba Prison

According to the IDF, the Al-Katiba Prison had previously gained notoriety when human rights organizations accused Hamas of executing dozens of Gazans, both men and women, in an unjust manner.

"The harrowing footage serves as a reminder of the merciless torture, authoritarian rule, and human rights violations Hamas imposes on Gaza’s residents," the IDF spokesperson concluded.