Long battle ahead: 'Last man standing' Houthis have not been deterred by allies fall - analysis

The Iranian-backed Houthis launched a missile attack targeting Tel Aviv in the early morning hours of Saturday morning. It came two days after another similar long-range missile attack had led to Israeli retaliation against the Houthis. There was also an attack on the previous week by the Houthis.

This group is now posing as the “last man standing” in Iran’s axis of “resistance” groups that have been attacking Israel. However, it is not deterred by Israeli attacks on various types of infrastructure.

It's important to understand that Israel has carried out three rounds of retaliatory strikes on the Houthis, one in July, then in September and now in December. However, the group continues to attack. In fact, it is increasing its attacks, using long-range missiles and drones.

Struggles Israel faces

Yemen is more than 2,000km away from Israel, making retaliation difficult. Warplanes have to fly a long mission, with refuelers to accomplish the strikes on the enemy. The Houthis know this.

The Houthis are also aware that Hezbollah has been weakened, Hamas is also weakened and Iran has been pushed out of Syria by the fall of the Assad regime. Israeli emergency services work at the scene of a missile strike that was launched from Yemen and landed in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, Israel, December 21, 2024. (credit: STOYAN NENOV/REUTERS)

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq appear to have also stepped back from attacks on Israel. This leaves the Houthis as one of the main fronts Iran can use in attacks. This is why they are increasing the attacks.

In the Thursday attack, debris from a missile fell on a school, collapsing part of the school. The attack took place early in the morning so no one was harmed.

However, the attack on Saturday did injure people.

The IDF said that “overnight, a missile was fired from Yemen into central Israel, and a fallen projectile was identified in the Tel Aviv-Yafo area. IDF Home Front Command teams and additional rescue forces were dispatched to the scene and began searching the area along with additional security forces, local officials, and emergency services to investigate the scene of the fallen projectile.”

Several civilians were injured. The missile impacted a site near Jaffa in south Tel Aviv. This is a dangerous escalation and shows that Israel cannot sit back and just let the Houthis attack, as has been the case for a year and two months. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Israel has focused on other fronts. It also shows that photos atop Mount Hermon with Israeli officials and top military brass seemingly declaring victory are not enough to stop the Houthis or Hamas - as the Gaza terror group continues to hold 100 hostages and controls more than half of Gaza.

Israel also faces challenges with Hezbollah. Many people have not returned to the border because the two month ceasefire could be fragile. This illustrates that a sense of victory that Israel has felt may be misplaced. The enemy is still there in most cases. The Houthis are one example where precision strikes on infrastructure such as ports may not work to win the conflict.