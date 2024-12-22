Bashar al-Assad's wife files for divorce, seeks to move to UK - report

The British wife of Syria’s deposed president Bashar al-Assad, Asma al-Assad, has filed for divorce after expressing dissatisfaction with her life in Moscow, Turkish and Arab media reported Sunday. She reportedly seeks to move to London.

Asma applied to the Russian court and requested special permission to leave Moscow. Her application is reportedly currently being evaluated by Russian authorities.

Asma is a dual British-Syrian national who was born and raised in London by Syrian parents, the BBC reported. Asma moved to Syria in 2000 and married Assad in the same year at the age of 25.

Although his asylum request was accepted, Bashar al-Assad is still reportedly subject to severe restrictions. He is not permitted to leave Moscow or engage in any political activities.

Russian authorities have also frozen his assets and money. His assets include 270 kilograms of gold, $2 billion, and 18 apartments in Moscow. Cyclist Bassel Soufi visits the summer resort of ousted Bashar al-Assad as he tours a part of his daily training in Burj Islam near Latakia, Syria, December 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

Assad's family

Bashar al-Assad’s brother, Maher al-Assad, has not been granted asylum in Russia, and his request is still under review, according to the Saudi and Turkish reports. Maher and his family are under house arrest in Russia.

Assad was overthrown in early December during an offensive by rebel forces led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Although HTS is a registered terrorist organization by the United States, the US has decided to lift the $10 million bounty on HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani’s head.

The Baath regime was in power for 61 years before Assad was ousted this month.