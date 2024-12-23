IRGC captain charged with murder and terrorism

An Iranian national and officer in the IRGC, Mohammad Reza Nouri, 36, was charged with murder and terrorism for his alleged role in orchestrating the Nov. 7, 2022, murder of American Stephen Troell in Baghdad, the FBI announced on Friday.

Nouri was arrested in Iraq in March 2023, where he currently remains in custody.

“The Department of Justice will not tolerate terrorists and authoritarian regimes targeting and murdering Americans anywhere in the world,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said.

“We allege that Mohammad Reza Nouri, an officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, orchestrated the murder of Stephen Troell, an American citizen living in Iraq, carrying out the Iranian Regime’s efforts to take vengeance for the death of Qasim Soleimani. Stephen should still be alive today, and the Justice Department will work relentlessly to ensure accountability for his murder.”

According to court documents, Iran has been actively targeting US nationals around the world for kidnapping and/or execution.

Nouri faces several life sentences

The FBI has stated that one of Nouti’s reasons for murdering Troell was because he “threatened Islam by attracting Iraqi youths to the Jewish religion and spreading it in Iraq, and therefore deserved to be murdered.”

Nouri currently faces several life sentences for various charges, including providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, conspiring to take hostages, and causing death through the use of a firearm.