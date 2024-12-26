Removing Hamas from central Gaza is the key to removing its leverage - analysis

Recent reports indicate that Hamas has once again made a hostage deal impossible.

This is because the terror group continues to believe it is winning the war. This would seem impossible, given that the IDF has operated in Gaza for 14 months and cleared it out of many areas.

However, the Hamas continues to control central Gaza, and this gives it leverage over Israel during hostage talks. This is because Hamas believes Israel will not enter central Gaza and that it can continue to run this area as a kind of mini-state.

Central Gaza consists of four urban areas: Nuseirat, Maghazi, Bureij, and Deir al-Balah.

It is a swath of territory south of the IDF-controlled Netzarim corridor. It borders the Mawasi humanitarian area and Khan Younis. This provides Hamas an easy way to control aid going into Mawasi, a way to infiltrate back into Khan Younis, and a way to threaten Rafah. Hamas uses the central camps as its main base of operations. Palestinians search for their belongings at the site of an Israeli raid on a house, amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, December 16, 2024. (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

Early in the war, it was estimated that Hamas had 24 battalions of fighters in Gaza. The IDF has assessed over the last year that many of these battalions were defeated. However, Hamas has reconstituted some of them.

The largest example of this was in Jabalya. The Hamas units there were supposed to have been defeated in the first months of the war. However, when the IDF went back into the area in early October, they found thousands of Hamas members. In fact, the Hamas cells in Beit Hanoun and other areas of northern Gaza continue to be active and continue to kill IDF soldiers.

Hamas continues to control Gaza City itself as well as neighborhoods such as Durraj and Tuffah, as well as Sheikh Radwan and parts of Shati camp. Hamas is not defeated in these areas or central Gaza. In many of these areas, it has also not been put under military pressure.

Hamas thrives in hiding in the rubble and various buildings and exploiting hospitals. This is why the IDF once again had to clear areas near the Kamal Adwan Hospital and Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza. No matter how many times the IDF comes and goes, the enemy returns.

The clear problem in central Gaza

In central Gaza, the problem is clear. Hamas uses this as an area to base its operations.

It likely believes the IDF does not want to enter the area for fear Hamas will kill hostages. However, Hamas has already killed many hostages. The fact is that leaving the hostages in the hands of Hamas endangers them as much as rescuing them or putting pressure on Hamas for a deal would.

Leaving people for years in the hands of the enemy is traumatizing and not acceptable for their health. Former Hamas hostage Hanna Katzir died this week at the age of 78.

Reports say her health declined when she was held hostage. This is an example of how it is not better to leave people in the hands of Hamas and let it drag out talks forever.

Even before October 7, Hamas was holding four hostages in Gaza, two live Israelis and the bodies of two soldiers. Hamas held Gilad Schalit for five years.

It is clear in retrospect that the policy of always leaving hostages in Gaza for years does not work. It empowers Hamas, and Hamas doesn’t care about the health of the hostages. Neither does the international community. None of the major NGOs involved in health in Gaza have ever sought to visit the hostages.

Israel used to understand that it was important to free people quickly. At Entebbe, Israel didn’t leave hostages in Uganda for years. Israel went and rescued them.

In the past, this was Israel’s policy. Enemies were not allowed to take Israelis hostage and then relax for years. They were eliminated and neutralized.

Hamas feels empowered in central Gaza because it does not feel military pressure there. It feels it can dictate to Israel at the talks in Cairo and Doha.

It has done this for a year. It has refused to supply even a list of hostages in the talks. This should have been the first thing supplied. One can’t negotiate with a group that refuses even to hand over a list and wants to use this as part of the process of traumatizing Israel and controlling the process.

The threat from central Gaza is also a military and terror threat.

An IDF soldier from the 551st Brigade, which controls the Netzarim corridor, was killed in combat in central Gaza, the IDF said on December 26.

Hamas is rebuilding terrorist infrastructure in areas such as Nuseirat. It will continue to try to fire rockets and mortars from these areas. It will construct IEDs from areas it controls in northern Gaza.

Hamas has done this before and recovered many times.

It is true that Israeli control of Netzarim and Rafah will weaken Hamas to some extent and “mow the grass” to an extent. Still, Hamas was able to gain power in Gaza decades ago, even when the IDF controlled Gaza up until 2005.

Hamas laid the foundations for running Gaza as a terror empire back then.

It is important to understand this to understand removing Hamas from central Gaza is key to defeating the group.