IDF's Yahalom Unit dismantles Hamas underground weapons facility in Gaza

IDF soldiers from the Yahalom Unit uncovered and dismantled an underground tunnel system that housed Hamas weapons manufacturing infrastructure in central Gaza, the military reported Saturday evening.

According to the military’s statement, the underground structure contained multiple tunnels that were fitted with blast doors and utility rooms that were used by Hamas operatives.

The Yahalom Unit, a special forces unit in the Combat Engineering Corps, conducted the operations based on precise intelligence and under the command of the 99th Division.

Weapons manufacturing equipment uncovered

Inside the subterranean weapons manufacturing complex, troops located several lathes, as well as machines designed for the processing and cutting of weapons materials, the IDF reported.

Drone footage of the scan of the underground Hamas tunnel in central Gaza. January 4, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Troops also reportedly found military equipment at the site.

After the Yahalom troops completed their operations in the structure, along with the 99th Division’s engineering forces and soldiers from the 55th Brigade, they dismantled it, the military stated.

“The destruction of the manufacturing site deals another blow to Hamas' efforts to rebuild its capabilities,” the IDF said.