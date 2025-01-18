Hamas: 'Al-Aqsa Flood' brought Palestinians closer to 'end of occupation, liberation, and return'

Hamas claimed that the ceasefire deal has brought them closer to “the end of occupation, liberation, and return" in a Saturday statement.

The statement said that “the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood” has “shattered the arrogance of the enemy” and has “forced the occupation to stop the aggression against our people and withdraw, despite Netanyahu's attempts to prolong the war and commit more massacres.”

Hamas then claimed that “the occupation” had failed to achieve its “aggressive” war goals and that its only success was to commit war crimes that “shame humanity.”

“The sacrifices of our people in the genocidal war will not go in vain, won't be forgotten, and the enemy's leaders and soldiers will be pursued and tried for their crimes, no matter how long it takes,” the statement continued.

Hamas then iterated that its priorities are to immediately end the war, provide relief and shelter to Gazans, return the displaced to their homes, and reconstruct Gaza.

The terrorist organization claimed it has been working on these goals since “day one,” however, they did not specify when day one began. Palestinian boys stand near a damaged tent for displaced people, after an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, January 17, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

“The humanitarian aid protocol that was agreed upon under the supervision of the mediators guarantees the implementation of relief, shelter, and reconstruction procedures,” the statement concluded.

Hostage, ceasefire deal

The US State Department said on Wednesday that it wants to see aid deliveries to Gaza reach more than 500 trucks a day after the ceasefire begins.

"We're looking at a massive infusion of trucks. ... It won't happen overnight, but we want to get up to over 500 trucks a day," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing after the deal was announced.

The first phase of the hostage and ceasefire deal outlined that Israel will open the Rafah border crossing after the release of all women from Hamas captivity so all wounded and sick Palestinian civilians can receive treatment. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Hamas will be permitted to transfer 50 wounded operatives to Egyptian hospitals each day. Each operative is subject to approval by both Israel and Egypt.

Following the first week, Gazan refugees will be permitted to return to the North via vehicles, which will be inspected by a private company to be determined by the mediators in coordination with Israel.

Israel will release about 2,000 convicted terrorists, including about 250 who were sentenced to life imprisonment. In addition, Israel will release about a thousand terrorists captured after October 7.