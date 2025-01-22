Iran claims Hamas won in Gaza - analysis

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei wrote on social media on January 22 that “Gaza has won.”

His comments are part of a wider type of messaging coming out of Tehran in the wake of the ceasefire which began on Sunday.

For instance a member of the Iranian Expediency Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran said on January 22 “that the Palestinian resistance movement emerged victorious in the Gaza war and stands ready to confront the occupying Israeli regime in due time,” Iranian state media said.

Mohsen Rezaei, the member of Iran's Expediency Council, gave an interview to the pro-Hezbollah Al Mayadeen TV channel.

“Mohsen Rezaei stated that the resistance in Gaza, led by Hamas, achieved victory, enhanced by other resistance fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq,” IRNA in Iran said. Palestinian gunmen secure an aid truck following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 19, 2025. (credit: Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

Al Mayadeen is a Lebanese channel. “According to the Iranian official, the war on Gaza and then developments in Lebanon and Syria were a coordinated plot by the US and the Israeli regime, with potential consequences extending into East Asia,” the report noted.

War in Lebanon

Rezaei also discussed the war in Lebanon. There is a ceasefire in Lebanon that began on November 27. It is set to end its first sixty days next week.

The Iranian official “said that the Zionist regime believed the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah would enable them to gain control over the Litani River; however, the occupying forces have no option but to withdraw from southern Lebanon,” the report noted.

The Iranian official also had comments about Syria. The Syrian regime, a key partner of Iran, fell on December 8 and Damascus is run by a new government that is not as keen on Iran.

Rezaei said the "future government in Damascus must reflect the interests of all Syrian citizens. He expressed hope that it would effectively safeguard the country's territorial integrity and national sovereignty."

He also reference the Iranian nuclear deal of 2015. He said “that other signatories to the agreement with Iran failed to compel US President Donald Trump to adhere to this accord, leaving Tehran skeptical of their commitment.”