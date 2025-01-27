The Netzarim Corridor: A case study for Israel's lack of vision in Gaza - analysis

Tens of thousands of people crowded along Al-Rashid Street in Gaza on Monday and headed north toward Gaza City. They were walking from the central camps area on the coast near Nuseirat - along the Netzarim corridor, an area south of Gaza City that the IDF has controlled since late October 2023.

An agreement on Sunday has resulted in the Netzarim area being opened for civilians to cross. This is the first time it has opened like this during most of the fifteen months of the war.

The IDF took this area in the wake of the October 7 attack. Throughout the war the IDF held the corridor, cutting off Gaza City and northern Gaza from the rest of the enclave.

Some estimates suggest hundreds of thousands of Palestinians moved from northern Gaza to central and southern Gaza during the war. Now, they are returning to their homes, where many will discover the various states of destruction incurred during the war - especially those who once resided in Jabaliya.

The Netzarim corridor was a symbol of the war effort. Israel invested in the corridor, widening it in many operations and creating a road and small facilities so that an IDF division could control it with two brigades.

During the war, there were talks about how the IDF would stay in this corridor and how Gaza would end up like the West Bank, with a permanent IDF presence in areas like this. There was even talk about seizing control of most of northern Gaza so that the population would not return. None of these talks ever seemed to be part of a wider strategic long-term plan. This left the IDF with tactical decisions to make in places like Netzarim.

The corridor was run by IDF divisions that rotated in-and-out of the corridor. The 99th and the 252nd divisions became the key units involved in the rotation. They often were provided with two brigades, one of infantry and one with tanks, to run the area.

This was not a battlefield, it was rather an open area without many houses. It was called "Netzarim" because there had been a Jewish community here up until the 2005 Disengagement.

A symbol of a greater issue

Netzarim was a symbol of some of the Gaza war’s problems as well.

In late February 2023, dozens of Gazans were killed trying to rush aid trucks in Gaza. The scenes were grim and this led the Biden administration to decide to send a floating pier that would be constructed on the coast of Gaza. The Joint Logistics Over-The-Shore (JLOTS) pier is part of a US Army capability that can enable ships to create a pier that can be attached to shore. The pier can then receive trucks and aid. Several small US Army ships were mobilized, including USAV James A. Loux, the USAV Monterrey, USAV Matamoros and USAV Wilson Wharf. It took them ore than a month to sail to Gaza from March to April.

In May and June, the Americans attempted to use the pier to deliver aid, but the waves and other issues made it difficult. Eventually the pier was dismantled and sent back to the US. It took months for it and the ships to get back to the US by October.

The pier was a symbol of not having a long-term vision for Gaza. The obvious solution to the aid issue in Gaza was not to spend months building a pier, but to send trucks from Ashdod or other places. Similar to the airdrops of aid that also became a feature of the war, the obvious solution of trucking in aid was not a focus, rather various ideas that didn’t work were tried. In the end, the Netzarim corridor was one of many routes that could be used for the delivery of aid. However, disputes over how aid should be delivered often hampered efforts.

The Netzarim corridor would have provided the IDF an easy way to enter Gaza city and also the central camps, the two areas Hamas controlled continually throughout the war. However, the decision was never made to remove Hamas from Gaza. Instead, the IDF waited in the corridor for a decision to emerge on how the war would develop in Gaza.

By September 2024, the IDF had shifted focus to fight Hezbollah. Eventually, one last large operation was decided upon. The 162nd IDF division was sent to Jabaliya in October for three months of fighting. Around 70,000 Gazans had to evacuate and thousands of terrorists were identified - it was a tough battle and the IDF suffered casualties. It was clear Hamas was not beaten but was actively recruiting.

In early January, the ceasefire deal was being hammered out and it was clear the IDF would leave northern Gaza and Netzarim. When the deal was signed the agreement was that hostages would be released in the first phase and the IDF would begin to withdraw.

A brief dispute over which hostages would be released on Saturday led to the IDF staying in the corridor a few more days. However, on Saturday, the corridor re-opened to Gazans, fifteen months after IDF tanks had seized it on October 27, 2023.

Some Israeli politicians in Israel call for a return to war. They voted against the hostage deal and wanted to keep fighting in Gaza. It’s not clear what they wanted the IDF to do that hadn’t already been done. There doesn’t seem to be a plan or strategy to remove Hamas.

Hamas is recruiting again and controls most of Gaza. Lessons will emerge from the Gaza war. As people move north it seems that a lot of this war consisted of short-term tactical concepts that led to things like the Netzarim corridor.

However, the corridor was never part of a larger approach that could have removed Hamas from Gaza.