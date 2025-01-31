UNRWA carries on aid work despite Israeli ban

The UN Palestinian relief agency said its humanitarian work across the territories and Gaza was still ongoing on Friday despite an Israeli ban that took effect a day before and what it described as hostility towards its staff.

An Israeli law adopted in October bans operations by UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) on Israeli land - including annexed east Jerusalem - and contact with Israeli authorities from Jan. 30.

Britain, France and Germany on Friday reiterated their concern over Israel implementing the new law, which humanitarian agencies say will have a huge impact on devastated Gaza as staff and supplies transit to the Palestinian enclave via Israel.

"We continue to provide services," Juliette Touma, director of communications of UNRWA, told a press briefing in Geneva.

"In Gaza, UNRWA continues to be the backbone of the international humanitarian response. We continue to have international personnel in Gaza, and we continue to bring in trucks of basic supplies."

The ceasefire

She said any disruptions to its work in Gaza would put a ceasefire deal that halted the war between Israel and Hamas at risk.

"If UNRWA is not allowed to continue to bring and distribute supplies, then the fate of this very fragile ceasefire is going to be at risk and is going to be in jeopardy," she said.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians in east Jerusalem also receive education, healthcare and other services from UNRWA.

Touma said that its Palestinian staff in the West Bank and east Jerusalem are facing difficulties, citing examples of stone-throwing and hold-ups at checkpoints without attributing blame.

"They face an exceptionally hostile environment as a fierce disinformation campaign against UNRWA continues," she said. "It has been a really rough ride it has not been easy. Our staff have not been protected."

International staff have already left after their visas expired, she added.

Israel has long been critical of UNRWA and alleges its staff were involved in the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel which triggered the Gaza war. The UN has said nine UNRWA staff may have been involved and were fired.

The ceasefire deal has allowed for a surge in humanitarian aid and enabled the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

Before the agreement, experts had warned of imminent famine in parts of northern Gaza. Supplies have since risen and the World Food Programme said that more than 32,000 tonnes of food had entered Gaza since the Jan. 19 deal took effect.

At the same briefing, the World Health Organization's Dr Rik Peeperkorn said about 12,000-14,000 patients were waiting to be evacuated from Gaza across the Rafah crossing. Fifty are set to be moved on Saturday amid warnings that some children could die.

These would be the first medical evacuations via Rafah since it was shut in May last year, he added.

"They (evacuations) must urgently resume and a medical corridor must open up," he said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Israel was committed to facilitating humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, saying aid should go through other international agencies and NGOs.

"Humanitarian aid doesn't equal UNRWA and those who wish to support the humanitarian aid effort in the Gaza Strip should invest their resources in organizations alternative to UNRWA," he said in a statement.

"We will abide by the law and we will continue to facilitate humanitarian aid."