Iran’s uranium stockpile can fuel six nuclear weapons, IAEA warns

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi on Monday informed the organization’s Board of Governor’s that Iran’s 60% level enriched uranium had increased to 275 kilograms, an increase of approximately one full nuclear weapon’s worth per month since December.

Further, the IAEA has found that Tehran has enough 60% enriched uranium which could be quickly converted to the 90% weaponized level, to make six nuclear weapons, if it decided to do so.

This is without even taking into account the Islamic Republic’s enriched uranium to 20% and lower levels.

Israeli and some US estimates are that Iran could potentially develop an even larger number of nuclear weapons than the IAE estimates, especially if they made smaller nuclear bombs.

Iran’s latest spike in uranium enrichment was its response to the IAEA Board condemning it in November 2024 for nuclear violations. Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during a meeting between Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nuclear scientists and personnel of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), in Tehran, Iran June 11, 2023. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

The report also comes as top Iranian officials forced out Vice President Javad Zarif, one of the government’s top advocates for diplomacy with the West.

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has so far signaled zero willingness to trust and negotiate with the Trump administration over the nuclear and other issues, given the increased sanctions that the administration has placed on Iran since US President Donald Trump took office on January 20.

Khamenei has said Trump’s pulling out of the nuclear deal between Iran and the West in 2018 disqualifies him from being a trusted negotiating partner, while Trump has said Khamenei has a limited timeline to cut a deal before facing consequences.

Would Trump green light Israel attacking Iran's nuclear program?

It is unclear whether Trump would green light Israel attacking Iran’s nuclear program in the coming months or whether he would press European countries to invoke the global sanctions snapback mechanism.

Grossi told the Board, "Following my last report, Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% U‑235 has increased to 275 kg, up from 182 kg in the past quarter. Iran is the only non-nuclear weapon State enriching to this level, causing me serious concern."

“It has been four years since Iran stopped implementing its nuclear-related commitments,” under the nuclear deal, said the IAEA chief.

Further, he said Iran's claim that it has declared all of its nuclear materials “is inconsistent with the Agency’s findings of uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at undeclared locations in Iran. The Agency needs to know the current locations of the nuclear material and/or of contaminated equipment involved.”

“There is also a discrepancy in the material balance of uranium involved in uranium metal production experiments conducted at Jaber Ibn Hayan Multipurpose Laboratory, for which Iran has not accounted,” he warned.

In addition, he stated, “I deeply regret that Iran, despite having indicated a willingness to consider accepting the designation of four additional experienced Agency inspectors, did not accept their designation.”

Moreover, he said that he will “produce a comprehensive and updated assessment on the presence and use of undeclared nuclear material in connection with past and present outstanding issues regarding Iran’s nuclear program,” as instructed by the Board in November, but did not give a deadline for filing the report.

Finally, he added, “My visit to Tehran last November, and meetings with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicate that there may be room for constructive compromises. I hope to see them again soon and pursue effective dialogue and tangible results,” though he cautioned that so far there has been no progress.