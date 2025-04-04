Dressed as Hamas, Jordanians protest in solidarity with Gaza

Jordanian citizens, some dressed as Hamas terrorists, gathered to protest against the war against Hamas on Friday in Amman, Reuters images revealed.

Some signs held at the protest read in Arabic, “Enough killing…Enough silence and inaction. The occupation continues its massacre with American support.” People gather after Friday prayers during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Amman, Jordan, April 4, 2025. (credit: JEHAD SHELBAK/REUTERS)

Jordan has been the frequent site of protests and actions in solidarity with Hamas and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing war, which was started when the Iran-backed terror group invaded southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Despite public statements and the outfits worn during the demonstration, Jordan expelled Hamas's leadership in 1999, claiming the terror group was meddling with Jordan's relations with its Palestinian citizens. People gather after Friday prayers during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Amman, Jordan, April 4, 2025. (credit: JEHAD SHELBAK/REUTERS)

Solidarity with Hamas

During the Hamas invasion, some 1200 people were murdered and 250 abducted - many of whom remain in captivity.

Jordan, which enjoys some relations with Israel, has been critical of the ongoing war. Similarly, the Jordanian population, one in five of whom are Palestinian as of 2023 according to the New York Times, have frequently decried the ongoing war and celebrated the Oct. 7 massacre.

Last year, Jordanian civilians opened a Shawarma shop with the name “October 7” - prompting backlash from Israeli officials.

Despite the name, the store's owner reportedly maintained the shop’s name originated from the date his daughter graduated from medical school.