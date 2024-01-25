'October 7' shawarma shop opens in Jordan

A shawarma and pizza shop called "October 7," seemingly glorifying Hamas’s attack on Israel, recently opened in Jordan in the Karak governorate, according to local media.

A video tour of the store, showing cooks in “7 October” uniforms making friendly conversation with the audibly excited man behind the camera, was uploaded Thursday evening to the Jordanian news website Khaberni, embedded in a short article wishing the restaurant success, though it may have surfaced earlier.

Workers at the 'October 7' shawarma shop in Jordan prepare food for customers. (credit: SCREENSHOT/MEMRI)

Not the first store with a name glorifying the murder of Jews

The Khaberni website also mentions a child born in the same district named after the Hamas commander Mohammad Deif, Israel’s most wanted man and a high-profile target in Gaza.

More information about the video was not immediately available, but the Jordanian eatery drew comparisons to other businesses in the Palestinian territories and diaspora, which have storefronts and products that celebrate the murder of Jews:

Gaza City has long been infamous for its ‘Hitler 2’ store, the wartime condition of which is unknown.

A social media user cited by the Jewish News Syndicate on Thursday also invoked the “Gosta Coffee” shop, also in Jordan, which offers a coffee called the “Hola Gosta,” a play on the word “Holocaust.”