Politics of the personal: Trump's Middle East doctrine on display - analysis

US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, May 13. This is his first trip abroad since becoming president. It has many possibilities.

Trump has often focused on the Middle East in his diplomatic initiatives. This was also the case in his first term. In May 2017, he went to Saudi Arabia for the Arab Islamic American Summit.

Much has changed since the spring of 2017.

In those days, Saudi Arabia was involved in the war in Yemen, and Riyadh’s relations with Tehran were deeply strained. They were so bad that Iran actually attacked the Saudis in 2019 using drones and cruise missiles. This was when Iran was also increasing its attacks at sea and also against US soldiers in Iraq.

The Islamic Republic was running wild. Trump put a stop to that when he ordered the drone strike that killed IRGC Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani.

Today, the president is back in the region to showcase how he intends to build on his "Trump doctrine." There is a doctrine behind how he executes policy. It may seem chaotic sometimes, it may seem like he exaggerates and then climbs down, but there is a logic. US President Donald Trump walks near a drone and a US flag, for an address to troops, during a visit to Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, May 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Trump has come into his second term with much more grounded footing than during his first term, when many personnel came and went within his administration. It was hard to set policy when secretary of state Rex Tillerson or national security advisor John Bolton were moving in and out of offices.

Trump’s first administration also leaned more heavily on former military brass; today, the generals-turned-cabinet-members are gone.

Great expectations

As Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia, there are great expectations for his visit. Arab News, a regional media outlet, is heralding the historic trip.

“Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman warmly greeted Trump as he stepped off Air Force One at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital and kicked off his Middle East tour. The two leaders then retreated to a grand hall at the Riyadh airport, where Trump and his aides were served traditional Arabic coffee by waiting attendants wearing ceremonial gun belts,” it reported.

Royal Saudi Arabia Air Force F-15s provided an escort for Trump’s Air Force One.

It is believed the kingdom is the first stop on a regional tour that will also lead to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, as well as possibly other countries. Much is in motion.

The Trump administration began airstrikes on the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen in mid-March, only to abruptly end the campaign in early May. The seven-week war had diminishing returns, and the Houthis and Washington came to an agreement. The first war of the administration thus came and went with a ceasefire.

Release of Edan Alexander

On the eve of Trump arriving, the US was able to secure the release of the last living American hostage held by Hamas. Edan Alexander, who was an IDF soldier on October 7, 2023, was freed by the group on May 12, after 584 days – more than 19 months.

Alexander returned in the evening after transfer to the Red Cross and then to the IDF. He remained in Israel on May 13, and Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff met with hostages alongside US hostage envoy Adam Boehler.

Trump has made the hostages a priority.

He shows through leadership that one can be a strong leader and also have empathy and compassion for hostages and their families.

Israeli leadership has often avoided meeting with the hostages and treated their families as political enemies or pariahs. They are told they are not a priority.

Eli Sharabi, a hostage who was freed in February, lost his wife, daughters, and brothers on Oct. 7; Trump met with him.

In Israel, one minister was asked about the first interview Sharabi gave. He said, “I have more important things to do.” Indeed, that is the sense one gets in Israel. They show no leadership and have therefore convinced some people in Israel that caring about the hostages is a political issue. Trump doesn’t believe that. Neither do Witkoff and the Trump team.

Trump compassion

Part of the Trump doctrine is compassion for hostages and a desire to bring them home. Individuals are a priority for the American president, just as freeing Pastor Andrew Brunson was a priority in his first term. Trump blends the personal with the strength of a leader with a regional purpose.

There is a lot on Trump’s plate. He wants to open up opportunities, such as economic and defense cooperation in Saudi Arabia. “Our doors and hearts are open to you,” affirmed Prince Turki al-Faisal in Saudi Arabia.

Salman al-Ansari, a geopolitical analyst, also wrote in Arab News: “Trump now has a chance to deliver one of the most historic achievements of the 21st century: finally ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – not by endless negotiations that lead nowhere but by pushing both sides toward a lasting peace. Such a breakthrough would not only strengthen US interests and regional stability, but it would also deal a devastating blow to the extremists and radicals who have always thrived on chaos and hatred.”

In Saudi Arabia, Princess Reema bint Bandar “highlighted the enduring relationship between Saudi Arabia and the US as the president arrives in the Kingdom on Tuesday, his first state visit during his second stint in the White House,” Arab News noted.

“It is a moment pivotal for global peace, security, and prosperity,” Princess Reema wrote in the Washington Times on May 12. “Today, as the world navigates new challenges and conflicts, that partnership is more critical than ever.”

Trump’s visit is expected to hit all the high points of US policy in the Gulf.

Bulwark against extremism

Saudi Arabia has been an anchor of US policy since the 1920s. There were challenges and hurdles, such as during the 1990s and early 2000s when Riyadh was critiqued for ties to extremists. Things changed in the kingdom. The country has become a bulwark against extremism and has also done outreach to China and other countries. It is seen as a broker that can speak to Washington and Moscow.

The Saudis have also reconciled with Iran in a deal backed by China. And it reconciled with Qatar after years of crisis from 2017 to 2020.

Over the years, there has been a lot of talk of normalization with Israel. However, Riyadh wants to see Israel make changes and also move in a direction that leads to regional stability.

Wars in Gaza, West Bank fighting, and the bombing of Syria are not stabilizing elements. It wants Jerusalem to integrate into the region rather than be seen as a problematic player, surrounded by chaos.

The era of chaos in the Middle East is ending, and Israel should move toward security and stability. That is the view from Riyadh.

There are opportunities. The new president of Syria is offering to transform his country and become an ally of the West; a friend of the US. He is a young man and has shown his resolve. He may shed his past and could become a major player in the region. This requires some risk-taking in Washington.

Trump’s doctrine enables risk-taking, just as it pioneered the Abraham Accords.

Politics of the personal

Trump believes in the politics of the personal. He makes exaggerated statements sometimes, such as plans for Gaza. He also wants to empower local leaders.

If Israel won’t get things done in Gaza, then team Trump is always ready to make the next moves. He has shown this in Gaza and regarding a humanitarian initiative.

He also illustrated how he can quickly change course when needed regarding the Houthis.

Trump is flexible and not tethered to sacred cows or mantras.

The Middle East is where things are possible because, unlike dealing with some parts of the world, this area has personal leaders ready to take chances. All that is required is the will to take them. 