Iran's enriched uranium remains at nuclear sites, Israeli official says The official suggested that the Iranians might still be able to gain access to Isfahan, but it would be hard to remove any of the material there.

Satellite image shows a close up view of destroyed buildings at Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center, after it was hit by US airstrikes, in Isfahan, Iran, June 22, 2025. ( photo credit : MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS )