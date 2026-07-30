Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently met with Hamas’s new leader, Khalil al-Hayya, according to Turkey’s state-run media.

On Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported: “Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Wednesday with Khalil al-Hayya, the newly elected head of Hamas' Political Bureau, and a Hamas delegation, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.”

This appears to be the first high-level meeting that Hayya has had since being elected to his new role on July 20 – an appointment that Hamas has confirmed. Hayya is apparently based in Qatar. This echoes other Hamas leaders, also based in Qatar, since 2012.

Anadolu, which is state-run, noted that “sources said Fidan congratulated Hayya on his appointment during the meeting.”

Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya speaks during an anti-Israel rally organised by the Hamas movement in Gaza. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM/FILE PHOTO)

Claims Hamas approaching peace negotiations, West Bank tensions inflamed

The report added, “Hayya briefed Fidan on the situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, saying that the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has intensified what he described as illegal settlement activities and attacks on holy sites in Jerusalem.”

He claimed that Hamas is attempting to pave the way to peace negotiations. Hamas is supposed to relinquish its governing authority in Gaza to the US-backed Board of Peace. Hayya said that Hamas is also working on reconciliation with other Palestinian groups; apparently a reference to Fatah, which runs the Palestinian Authority (PA).

“Fidan reiterated Turkey’s strong support for what he called the ‘just cause’ of the Palestinians in every field and on every international platform,” Andalou added.

Turkey’s top diplomat said, “Ankara would continue making every effort to increase the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“Fidan also said Turkey will continue supporting the Gaza peace process and expressed appreciation for the role Hamas has played in those efforts.”

Yeni Safak, a Turkish pro-government newspaper, also reported on the meeting. It showed a photo of Fidan and Hayya, saying that their meeting happened in Ankara on Wednesday.

Turkey reiterates support for Hamas, humanitarian assistance to Gaza

“Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with newly elected Hamas political bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya, discussing developments in Gaza and the occupied West Bank,” Yeni Safak said. “During the meeting, Fidan reiterated Turkey’s continued support for the Palestinian cause, humanitarian assistance for Gaza, and efforts aimed at advancing a lasting peace process.”

This report, like the first, noted that the two men discussed the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, and discussed “settlement expansion.”

“Hayya also briefed the Turkish side on the group’s position regarding ongoing peace negotiations and shared updates on efforts aimed at achieving Palestinian national reconciliation,” Yeni Safak reported. “Fidan reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause across diplomatic, political, and humanitarian platforms.”

Notably, Fidan and Hayya held a phone call in March 2025.