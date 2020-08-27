The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Ashkenazi: Israeli policy moved from annexation to normalization

THe UAE-Israel deal “is a very strong demonstration that only through dialogue and negotiation can we make progress," Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 27, 2020 18:24
Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi speaks during a joint news conference with his British counterpart Dominic Raab in Jerusalem August 25, 2020 (photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi speaks during a joint news conference with his British counterpart Dominic Raab in Jerusalem August 25, 2020
(photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Israel’s governmental policy has changed from annexation to normalization, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told reporters in Berlin during a joint press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.
“I would like to say, we are still keeping the door open for the Palestinians. We hope the Palestinians will join the table to negotiate the process,” Ashkenazi said.
“Now it is up to [them],” he said.
He referenced the burgeoning peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
This deal “is a very strong demonstration that only through dialogue and negotiation can we make progress," he said adding that he hoped other Arab countries would also normalize ties.
As part of that deal, Israel agreed to suspend its plans to annex West Bank settlements. Many European countries, including Germany had warned Israel that such a move could harm diplomatic relations between Europe and the Jewish state. Maas flew to Israel in June to personally underscore this message.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that annexation was still on the agenda.
But in Berlin, Ashkenazi said that a policy shift had occurred.
“It is very clear and very tangible that Israeli governmental policy moved from annexation to normalization. That is an opening, that is real, that is concrete,” he said.
During Ashkenazi’s two-day trip to Germany, his first abroad since becoming foreign minister in May, he attended an informal meeting of the European Union’s foreign ministers. It is unusual for a high-level Israeli official, to participate in such a meeting.

Germany extended the invitation to the foreign ministerial gathering, now that it holds the rotating six-month European Council presidency through the end of December 2020.
The last time it happened was in 2017, when Netanyahu joined an informal breakfast gathering of EU foreign Ministers, and even then it was also rare event.
Ashkenazi’s presence marks a break in the otherwise tense relations between Israel and the EU, which are divided on issues relating to the the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Iran.
“We have to maintain an open and honest dialogue with Europe,” Ashkenazi said adding that he hoped his trip would be the start of that new conversation.
Maas said that “many things had become easier” now that Israel had suspended its annexation plans.
Both Iran and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict were the subject of Ashkenazi’s conversations both with Maas, the EU foreign ministers and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
“The EU and Israel are ready to continue to work together,” Borrell tweeted after their meeting.

But in their public remarks, both Ashkenazi and Maas glossed over those differences.
With regard to Tehran, Ashkenazi said, “Iran repeatedly used terror activities and dammed regional militias, from Hezbollah in Lebanon to the Houthis in Yemen, Palestinian terrorists in Gaza. It is really undermining the stability in the region,” he said.
Maas said he shared Israel’s concern about Iran, particularly its access to high level weapons. Both his country has believed that Iran is best held in check through the 2015 Iran deal, while Israel holds that this deal must be replaced with international sanctions.
“We do share an intimate, special relationship, Germany and Israel” said Ashkenazi.
He thanked Maase for his commitment preserving both the memory of the Holocaust and to the security of the modern state of Israel.


