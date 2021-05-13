Austria outlaws Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah

“This is a very clear signal,” Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said, after parliament approved the proposal to include Hezbollah in law banning the use of certain symbols. “This step reflects reality. The group itself makes no distinction between the military and the political arm.”

Schallenberg said that Hezbollah “poses a serious threat to the stability in the region and to the security of Israel. Israel’s right to exist must not be called into question.”

The Austrian foreign minister also said that it is unfortunate that there has not been any progress on the UN Security Council’s call to disarm Hezbollah.

Austria banned the symbols of other Islamist groups, as well: Hizb ut-Tahrir, the Caucusus Emirate and the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party/Front.

The European Union outlawed activities by Hezbollah’s military wing, while allowing its political arm, even though the Shi’a terrorist group does not consider them to be separate.

Other European countries that have entirely banned Hezbollah include the Netherlands, Germany, Estonia, the Czech Republic and Slovenia.

