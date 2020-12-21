The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bahrain's King eager to attract Jewish tourism with new plan

The North American-Jewish Tourism Initiative has brought together entities from rabbis to hotels and tourism authorities to tap into a previously inaccessible market.

By MELANIE SWAN  
DECEMBER 21, 2020 13:38
BAHRAIN IS preparing to host an event devoted to the US peace plan. (photo credit: REUTERS)
BAHRAIN IS preparing to host an event devoted to the US peace plan.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has mandated a new plan to attract Jewish tourists to the small Gulf, on the back of the recent Abraham Accords.
The North American-Jewish Tourism Initiative has brought together entities from rabbis to hotels and tourism authorities to tap into a previously inaccessible market. Bahrain’s Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed R. Alzayani said: “As a center of peaceful coexistence with a rich history, heritage and tourism landscape, this tourism initiative will provide a memorable experience to all who visit and will open new horizons for Jewish tourists looking for a new and exciting destination.
Jehad Amin, chairman of Best of Bahrain, said that new direct routes to the US in 2021 and Tel Aviv in January on Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air will help efforts. Liaising with Da’at Travel in the States, which caters to religious Jewish travel, he said that there are many reasons to attract travelers to the tiny Gulf island state, home to the only indigenous Jewish population in the Gulf.
“With 25% of visitors to Israel mostly Jewish Americans, what we’re also trying to do is offer an extension to that trip to Israel,” he said.
Currently, American tourists in Bahrain are “limited,” the biggest source market being the UK, Amin said. But thanks to the Abraham Accords bringing more attention to the kingdom, which has a population of only 1.6 million people, he hopes this will soon change.
For travelers hungry for history and culture, he says Bahrain is a unique destination compared to many other expatriate-dominant Gulf states. “Contrary to other countries in the region, visitors can connect with locals much more easily, for example the Bahraini taxi driver, concierge and shopkeeper. People don’t know how much Bahrain has to offer in terms of culture and history.”
Jeremy Canivet, Director of Sales & Marketing at Ritz-Carlton Bahrain, the country’s first hotel to offer kosher travel options, said the initiative has opened an opportunity for Bahrain to be promoted as a unique destination.
“We have seen the demand grow since the signing of the Abraham Accords,” he said. “Although not large at the moment, we feel that the demand will certainly increase after the recent announcements coming from Gulf Air and El Al regarding flight connectivity beginning in January 2021.”
Most interest so far has been from Jewish travelers in Israel, North America and Europe, eager to visit the kingdom that is home to 33 islands, for both business and leisure purposes. Next on the agenda for the Ritz-Carlton, is to cater for the likes of weddings and holiday programs.
Canivet said there is much to attract tourists to the lesser-known destination. “Bahrain is a smaller island but prides itself on rich history and beauty,” he said.
“The Kingdom of Bahrain’s forward-thinking economic and investment strategies have allowed an impressive development of the island while keeping the culture alive” he said. You can see iconic buildings side by side with Bahraini heritage sites, traditional souks, and art venues.”
AMIN SAID that by the time travel eases due to the pandemic, the aim is to have a greater range of hotels and restaurants offering kosher food, aside from the five-star luxury of the Ritz-Carlton, out of the budget of many travelers.
“Right now it’s a slight limitation, but we hope this will improve over the next three to six months,” he said. “Other hotels and restaurants are working on developing their kosher kitchens and we hope that will help us in this regard.”
The head of the Jewish community, Ebrahim Nonoo, is excited for the plans to roll out. “There has been tremendous interest from Jewish business people and tourists in coming to visit us and establish businesses here,” he said. “This will lead to further growth in our community and it’s a very exciting time for us.”
So far, the community has received inquiries about spending Pesach in Bahrain, prayer services and other elements related to Jewish life in the Gulf country. “With more Jewish tourists visiting Bahrain, we anticipate our community growing,” he said, of the community which has only about 50 people.
“We’re looking forward to visitors coming and learning about the community’s deep history here, Nonoo said. “As the only indigenous Jewish community in the Gulf, home of the first synagogue in the Gulf and the only functioning Jewish cemetery in the Gulf, there is a lot of Jewish history and culture here – and we are excited to share that with the broader Jewish community.”
Rabbi Marc Schneier, president of The Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, has been consulting on the initiative.
“During a meeting with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, he asked me to spearhead an initiative to introduce the Kingdom of Bahrain as a destination to the North American Jewish community,” Schneier said. “We’re bringing together the leading travel companies in order to create customizable Jewish tourism experiences.”


