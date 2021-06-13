The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Bennett plans to continue Netanyahu Iran policies

Israel’s main criticisms of the deal are that the restrictions on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program expire in 2030 and that it does not limit its regional aggression, including proxy warfare.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 13, 2021 13:27
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns of the dangers of an impending nuclear deal with Iran as he addresses a joint meeting of Congress in Washington, March 3 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns of the dangers of an impending nuclear deal with Iran as he addresses a joint meeting of Congress in Washington, March 3
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Presumptive prime minister Naftali Bennett plans to continue Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies vis-à-vis Iran, Bennett plans to say in his speech to the Knesset ahead of the vote to approve a new government under his leadership.
Bennett plans to express strong opposition to a return to the Iran Deal and say he will follow what Netanyahu has been doing on that matter.
The US and Iran are currently engaged in indirect negotiations in Vienna to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which sought to limit Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon. The US under former president Donald Trump left the deal in 2018, and put massive sanctions on Iran, which Teheran demands Washington lift in exchange for their return to compliance, including lowering their uranium enrichment and stopping uranium metal development.
Israel’s main criticisms of the deal are that the restrictions on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program expire in 2030 and that it does not limit its regional aggression, including proxy warfare.
A senior diplomatic official in the departing government said last week that the Biden administration believes that an agreement with Iran is better than his predecessor's maximum pressure campaign, which they said did not successfully bring Iran to the table under better conditions for the US.
Israel doubts the US will end up negotiating a "JCPOA-plus," the official said, despite US Secretary of State Antony Blinken repeatedly saying Washington would seek a "longer and stronger" deal.
The US has been transparent with Israel, and as such, Israel has said it disagrees, publicly and privately, but has not started a defiant public campaign, the official explained. Netanyahu has made public statements against a return to the Iran Deal, but he was more focused on discussions with administration officials, and there was been a strategic dialogue between the National Security Councils in Washington and Jerusalem.
Israel is continuing to discuss the Iran deal with the Biden administration, in hopes of mitigating the damage, the official added.
Bennett plans to speak positively of US President Joe Biden in his speech to the Knesset on Sunday and say that he wishes to cooperate with Biden.
The incoming prime minister is expected to thank Biden for supporting Israel during Operation Guardian of the Walls between Israel and Gaza last month.
The Biden administration blocked three UN Security Council statements against Israel, and Biden and Blinken made repeated statements supporting Israel’s right to defend itself and condemning Hamas. Biden has also said the US will replenish Israel’s stock of Iron Dome missile defense batteries.


Tags Iran Deal Iran Nuclear Deal iran us nuclear talks Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

A different kind of politics: The new government has everything to prove

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

Bennett-Lapid gov't's first 100 days: 6 essential measures to be passed

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Ten Commandments for the Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Adam Milstein

Fight antisemitism: 'Never again' must be backed by actions - opinion

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Most Read
1

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
2

HIV patient had COVID for over 7 months, infection mutated over 30 times

A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
3

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
4

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by