Bennett plans to continue Netanyahu Iran policies

Bennett plans to express strong opposition to a return to the Iran Deal and say he will follow what Netanyahu has been doing on that matter.

The US and Iran are currently engaged in indirect negotiations in Vienna to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which sought to limit Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon. The US under former president Donald Trump left the deal in 2018, and put massive sanctions on Iran, which Teheran demands Washington lift in exchange for their return to compliance, including lowering their uranium enrichment and stopping uranium metal development.

Israel’s main criticisms of the deal are that the restrictions on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program expire in 2030 and that it does not limit its regional aggression, including proxy warfare.

A senior diplomatic official in the departing government said last week that the Biden administration believes that an agreement with Iran is better than his predecessor's maximum pressure campaign, which they said did not successfully bring Iran to the table under better conditions for the US.

Israel doubts the US will end up negotiating a "JCPOA-plus," the official said, despite US Secretary of State Antony Blinken repeatedly saying Washington would seek a "longer and stronger" deal.

The US has been transparent with Israel, and as such, Israel has said it disagrees, publicly and privately, but has not started a defiant public campaign, the official explained. Netanyahu has made public statements against a return to the Iran Deal, but he was more focused on discussions with administration officials, and there was been a strategic dialogue between the National Security Councils in Washington and Jerusalem.

Israel is continuing to discuss the Iran deal with the Biden administration, in hopes of mitigating the damage, the official added.

Bennett plans to speak positively of US President Joe Biden in his speech to the Knesset on Sunday and say that he wishes to cooperate with Biden.

The incoming prime minister is expected to thank Biden for supporting Israel during Operation Guardian of the Walls between Israel and Gaza last month.

The Biden administration blocked three UN Security Council statements against Israel, and Biden and Blinken made repeated statements supporting Israel’s right to defend itself and condemning Hamas. Biden has also said the US will replenish Israel’s stock of Iron Dome missile defense batteries.

