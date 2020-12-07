The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Ex-CIA, MI6, Israeli officials doubt new Iran deal with Biden in 2021

A partial deal is still possible by the spring of 2021.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 22:49
INSS DIRECTOR-GENERAL and former Military Intelligence head Amos Yadlin: ‘The assessment that the Iranians are leaving Syria is a wish.’ (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
INSS DIRECTOR-GENERAL and former Military Intelligence head Amos Yadlin: ‘The assessment that the Iranians are leaving Syria is a wish.’
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Top former CIA, MI6, Mossad and other key officials are doubtful that there will be a major comprehensive deal between Iran, the incoming Biden administration and the global powers in 2021.
Speaking as part of an INSS virtual conference, former Trump national security advisor John Bolton and former MI6 chief Sir John Sawers both explicitly said that if any deal could be struck, it would take more than a year.
Likewise, former top CIA official Norman Roule strongly implied that the negotiating positions of the incoming Biden administration and the Islamic Republic were far apart and any comprehensive deal would be a drawn-out endeavor.
Similarly, top Israeli Defense Ministry official Zohar Palti said that, “the Iranians are not going to compromise about anything… I do not come to 2021 with a lot of expectations.”
Bolton acknowledged that President-elect Joe Biden has said that he would like to negotiate with Iran to rejoin the nuclear deal, but said that he thought the president-elect would find “the whole region more complex” than they might expect.
The former US national security advisor also said that if the main dynamic leading into the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was US-EU cooperation, that Israeli cooperation with moderate Sunni countries had upended all expectations and past trends.
Supporting this last point, Emirates Policy Center president Dr. Ebtesam al-Ketbi also participated in the Israeli INSS-sponsored conference.
She said that the new move should be “regional dialogue for a regional agreement under US and UN auspices” instead of the model of world powers pushing aside regional concerns.
Next, she said that the EU and other global powers could not simply ignore issues like Iran’s ballistic missiles because they might be out of range whereas Gulf countries and Israel could be targeted.
Further, Ketbi said that, “Biden will link the US return to a nuclear deal to some conditions to be met by Tehran. Biden wishes to reap the benefits of the Trump [administration] pressure with a view to forcing Iran to meet some obligations outside of the [2015] nuclear deal.”
“This scenario is opposed by Tehran and its allies,” said Ketbi.
Roule said that though there likely would not be a comprehensive deal all that quickly, there could be a short-term smaller confidence building interim deal.
The former CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence official said that Iran would desperately want to “obtain initial financial relief – perhaps in terms of a COVID payment,” simply to stay afloat until conditions are ripe for a broader deal.
Moreover, he predicted that Iran would only fully “return to the JCPOA if the US will not be able to easily bring back the snapback” sanctions and if they could “ensure that a future Trump administration [in 2024 or later] will not be able to repeat its actions.”
Roule said that there were major differences between how the EU viewed Iran as engaging in “problematic behavior” in a sense of tolerable minor infractions, versus how Israel and moderate Sunni countries, who have been hit by Iranian rockets, viewed Tehran as a grave threat.
In addition, he said that there were other new dynamics surrounding any negotiations, including that, according to foreign reports, the US and Israel have proven that “no individual cannot be removed” by the US and Israel’s targeted killing capabilities.
His comments came following the successive killings of Iran’s Quds Force chief, its nuclear program chief and al-Qaeda’s number two who had been living in Iran.
Roule also voiced pessimism about whether there was a global alliance to confront Tehran about its ballistic missile program and its destabilization of the region.
Although the EU and some other countries might voice vague support for these goals, he said the global powers were “fragmented” and that it was unclear whether there had ever been a real widespread will to press the ayatollahs on such issues.
Former IDF intelligence chief and INSS executive director Amos Yadlin focused on the same issues, saying, “what is really important is to close the loopholes from the old JCPOA.”
Yadlin said that giving up leverage created by the Trump administration maximum pressure sanctions campaign without getting new Iranian concessions on ballistic missiles and its destabilizing the region “would be a big mistake.”
The former MI6 chief Sawers said that though he did not foresee a major breakthrough in 2021, he thought it was possible there would be a major deal in 2022.
He acknowledged that even in 2022, “a lot of things would have to fall into place for that to happen.”
Moreover, Sawers, who negotiated with Tehran from 2003-2007, stated, “Simply with maximum pressure, we will not find a path to agreements. Iranians are a proud people.”
But he still encouraged seeking a deal, arguing, “it is easier to use force, to destroy things, to kill people. It is a harder task in life to build bridges, build trust and to create an environment where people live in peace with one another.”
In contrast, Bolton criticized Trump for going too easy on the Islamic Republic, saying that sanctions should have been applied faster and more simultaneously to shock them.
Further, Bolton said that the US must be willing to use military force to aid the Iranian public in achieving regime change and to eliminate the possibility that the ayatollahs could get a read-made nuclear weapon from North Korea.
Ketbi did not sound optimistic about a complete deal before Iran’s presidential election in June 2021, but said that a partial deal might be reached in spring 2021, appearing to allude to the possibility of partial sanctions relief for partial Iranian renewed compliance with nuclear limitations.


Tags Iran Joe Biden Iran Deal intelligence Middle East INSS
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why can pedophiles make aliyah but not a reformed Black convict? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. Giving Rabbi Sacks the Genesis Prize is the honorable, responsible move By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
David Wolpe Vayishlach: The tree of tears By DAVID WOLPE
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
4 Fakhrizadeh: Hit squads, car bombs and remote-controlled guns - analysis
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran November 29, 2020.
5 Iran says it has identified suspects in Fakhrizadeh assassination
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by